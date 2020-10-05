Boys tennis results, 10/5

Boys tennis
LINCOLN PIUS X 5, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Plachy, Pius X, def. Phan, North Star, 8-0; No. 2--Nichols, Pius X, def. Wesslund, East, 9-7; No. 3--J. Woita, Pius X, def. Haney, North Star, 8-5; No. 4--Jensen, North Star; No. 5--West, Pius X; No. 6--McCoy, North Star.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Wesslund-Haney, North Star def. J. Woita-I. Woita, Pius X, 8-4; No. 2--Jensen-McCoy, North Star, def. Hile-West, Pius X, 8-2; No. 3--Plachy-Lesiak, Pius X.
LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN HIGH 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Ki. Le, East, def. Frederick, 8-0; No. 2--Islamov, East, def. Tarkian, 8-2; No. 3--Babe, East, def. McChristian, 8-2; No. 4--Whiston, East; No. 5--Sarroub, East; No. 6--Harris, East.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Givens-Whiston, East, def. Gable-Connelly, 8-1; No. 2--Babe-Bradley, East, def. McChristian-Nguyen, 8-1; No. 3--Sarroub-Ky. Le, East.
