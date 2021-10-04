Boys tennis results, 10/4

Boys tennis
HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 120, Kearney 88, Lincoln Southeast 74, Lincoln Southwest 68, Lincoln North Star 53, Norfolk 51, Lincoln Pius X 35, Lincoln High 29, Lincoln Northeast 24, Fremont 21, Grand Island 21, Columbus 16.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Le, Lincoln East, def. Saulsbury, Kearney, 6-1, 7-5; 3rd: Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, 8-5. No. 2--1st: Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, 6-0, 6-0; 3rd: Krohn, Norfolk, def. Bond, Kearney, 8-4.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Givens-Whiston, Lincoln East, def. Rademacher-Bokenkamp, Kearney, 6-1, 6-2; 3rd: Shaffer-Felt, Lincoln Southwest, def. Wesslund-Whitlock, Lincoln North Star, 8-4. No. 2--1st: Bradley-Haar, Lincoln East, def. Jamison-Blair, Lincoln East, 7-5, 6-3; 3rd: Shaffer-Vu, Kearney, def. Sorrell-Johnson, Lincoln Southwest, 8-4.
