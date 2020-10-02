Boys tennis results, 10/2

Boys tennis
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEET
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 232, Lincoln Southwest 144, Lincoln Southeast 134, Lincoln Pius X 78, Kearney 74, Lincoln North Star 50, Fremont 46, Norfolk 17, Columbus 4, Grand Island 0, Lincoln Northeast 0.
FINALS: No. 1 singles--1st: Le, East, def. Plachy, 7-5, 7-5; 3rd: Bigsby, Fremont, def. Works, Southwest, 8-4; No. 2 singles--1st: Islamov, East, def. Wesslund, North Star, 1-6, 6-4, 10-7; 3rd: Saulsbury, Kearney, def. Rutledge, Southwest, 8-5; No. 1 doubles--1st: Peterson-Rathe, Southeast, def. Johnson-Balfany, 6-2, 6-7, 10-8; 3rd: Givens-Whiston, East, def. Brockmeier-Rademacher, Kearney, 9-7; No. 2 doubles--1st: Babe-Bradley, East, def. Thompson-Shaffer, Southwest, 6-3, 6-1; 3rd: Woods-Hjermstad, Southeast, def. Goof-Bokenkamp, Kearney, 8-6.
YORK INVITATIONAL
In York
TEAM SCORING: Bellevue West 27, Mount Michael 24, Lincoln Christian 16, York 15, Adams Central 4, Ralston 4.
MEDALISTS: No. 1 singles--Gart, Mount Michael; No. 2 singles--Conant, Bellevue West; No. 1 doubles--Forbes-Rasmussen, Bellevue West; No. 2 doubles--Eich-Kaps, Mount Michael.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!