Boys tennis results, 10/14

Boys tennis

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Koch Tennis Center

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 60, Kearney 37.125, Lincoln Southwest 37, Lincoln Southeast 33.5, Creighton Prep 32.75, Elkhorn South 25.5, Omaha Westside 17, Millard West 16, Bellevue West 14.25, Papillion-La Vista 14.25, Papillion-La Vista South 14.25, Millard North 14.125, Millard South 14, Lincoln Pius X 12.5, Grand Island 8, Gretna 8, Norfolk 6, Fremont 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln North Star 4, Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 2.

FINAL RESULTS: SINGLES—No. 1: Semifinals--Hunter Nelson, Lincoln East, def. Markus Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, 6-1, 6-0; Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, def. Andrew Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-1, 6-1. First place--Nelson, Lincoln East, def. Saulsbury, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. Third Place--Nelson, Elkhorn South, def. Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, 6-3, 6-3. Fifth place--Shefsky, Omaha Westside, def. Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, 8-0. Seventh place--Lunning, Creighton Prep, def. Boudreau, Millard South, 8-3.

No. 2: Semifinals--Samarth Sajeesh, Lincoln East, def. Benjamin Clausen, Creighton Prep, 6-1, 6-1; Barrett Warner, Lincoln Southwest, def. Miles Mollring, Millard West, 6-1, 6-3. First place--Sajeesh, Lincoln East, def. Warner, Lincoln Southwest, 6-2, 6-1. Third place--Clausen, Creighton Prep, def. Mollring, Millard West, 7-5, 4-6, 6-0. Fifth place--Clauss, Lincoln Southeast, def. Lozier, Papillion-La Vista, 9-8(7-4). Seventh place--Cochran, Kearney, def. Ripley, Bellevue West, 8-4.

DOUBLES—No. 1: Semifinals--Caden Haar-Kirby Le, Lincoln East, def. Jack Efaw-Jack Dombrowski, Creighton Prep, 6-0, 6-3; Nahum Barber-Ruyter Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Samuel Rademacher-Eli Bond, Kearney, 7-6(7-5). First place--Haar-Kirby, Lincoln East, def. Barber-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, 6-3, 6-1. Third place--Rademacher-Bond, def. Efaw, Dombrowski, Creighton Prep, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. Fifth place--Felt-Nelson, Lincoln Southwest, def. Kelberlau-Fitton, Elkhorn South, 8-5. Seventh place--Lemon-Hosick, Bellevue West, def. Kugler-Evans, Omaha Westside, 8-5.

No. 2: Semifinals--Joseph Bucknell-Kayden Le, Lincoln East, def. Benjamin Bryant-Leopold Owen, Creighton Prep, 6-4, 6-0; Chase Benson-Cooper Malone, Lincoln Southwest, def. Mason Hall-Nicholas Phelan, Lincoln Pius X, 6-1, 6-3. First place--Bucknell-Le, Lincoln East, def. Benson-Malone, Lincoln Southwest, 7-5, 6-2. Third place--Hall-Phelan, Lincoln Southwest, def. Bryant-Owen, Creighton Prep, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2. Fifth place--Blair-Kirkland, Lincoln Southeast, def. Andringa-Schrader, Papillion-La Vista South, 8-4; Seventh place--Yeh-Lele, Millard North, def. Welch-Bonk, Kearney, 8-3.

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

At Woods Tennis Center

TEAM SCORES: McCook 50, Elkhorn North 35.75, Grand Island CC 31.5, Crete 30.125, Lexington 29.25, Mount Michael 28.75, South Sioux City 22.5, Omaha Skutt 21.25, York 20.5, Lincoln Christian 20, Waverly 16, Adams Central 14, Nebraska City 10½, Kearney Catholic 10.125, Omaha Roncalli 8, Beatrice 6, Cornerstone Christian 6, Elkhorn 6, Scottsbluff 6, Omaha Gross 4, Alliance 2, Hastings 2.

FINAL RESULTS: SINGLES—No. 1: Semifinals--Aidan McDowell, Crete, def. Blake Boerger, Lincoln Christian, 6-4, 7-5; Nathaniel Miller, McCook, def. Austin Staab, Grand Island CC, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. First place--McDowell, Crete, def. Miller, McCook, 6-2, 6-2. Third Place--Staab, Grand Island CC, def. Boerger, Lincoln Christian, 6-4, 6-1. Fifth place--Hammer, Omaha Skutt, def. Debuhr, South Sioux City, 8-1. Seventh place--Shada, Elkhorn North, def. Strauss, Lexington, 9-7.

No. 2: Semifinals--Christian Perez, South Sioux City, def. Royce Klucas, Waverly, 6-1, 6-0; Ryan Mensch, Elkhorn North, def. Andrew Van Gomple, York, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5. First place--Perez, South Sioux City, def. Mensch, Elkhorn North, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Third place--Van Gomple, York, def. Klucas, Waverly, 6-2, 6-7(4-7), 6-1. Fifth place--Berry, Mount Michael, def. Scherr, Lexington, 8-1. Seventh place--Penate, Crete, def. Porter, McCook, 8-4.

DOUBLES—No. 1: Semifinals--Evan Humphrey-Lincoln Michaelis, McCook, def. Ian Armbrust-Sheamus Sinnott, Elkhorn North, 6-3, 6-0; Jack Flott-Samuel Kleinschmit, Mount Michael, def. Bowdie Fox-John Kenna, Grand Island CC, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. First place--Humphrey-Michaelis, McCook, def. Flott-Kleinschmit, Mount Michael, 6-1, 6-3. Third place--Armbrust-Sinnott, Elkhorn North, def. Fox-Kenna, Grand Island CC, 6-3, 6-3. Fifth place--Truax-Swartz, Lexington, def. Causgrove-Robinson, Nebraska City, 8-3. Seventh place--Hoffmann-Lynch, Omaha Skutt, def. Goracke-McIntyre, Adams Central, 8-6.

No. 2: Semifinals--Payton Dellevoet-Joel Miller, McCook, def. Luke Butler-Jacob Petrick, Elkhorn North, 6-1, 6-3; Morgan Bailey-Andres Salinas, Lexington, def. Jaxson Alexander-Charles Van Gomple, York, 7-5, 6-0. First place--Dellevoet-Miller, McCook, def. Bailey-Salinas, Lexington, 6-4, 6-4. Third place--Butler-Petrick, Elkhorn North, def. Alexander-Van Gomple, York, 6-4, 7-6(7-3). Fifth place--Arens-Rein, Grand Island CC, def. N. Stricklett-O. Stricklett, Mount Michael, 8-6. Seventh place--Saadi-Malone, Kearney Catholic, def. Ablott-Janzen, Adams Central, 8-6.