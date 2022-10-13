Boys tennis results, 10/13

Boys tennis
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Koch Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 36, Creighton Prep 32, Kearney 32, Lincoln Southwest 32, Lincoln Southeast 28, Elkhorn South 24, Millard West 16, Omaha Westside 16, Bellevue West 13, Millard North 14, Millard South 14, Papillion-La Vista 14, Papillion-La vista South 14, Lincoln Pius X 12, Grand Island 8, Gretna 8, Norfolk 6, Fremont 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln North Star 4, Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 2.
QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: SINGLES—No. 1: Hunter Nelson, Lincoln East, def. Benjamin Boudreau, Millard South, 6-0, 6-0; Markus Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, def. Aaron Shefsky, Omaha Westside, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 (10-8); Andrew Nelson, Elkhorn South, def. Rowan Lunning, Creighton Prep, 6-1, retired; Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, def. Camden Hjermstad, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Samarth Sajeesh, Lincoln East, def. Bryce Ripley, Bellevue West, 6-0, 6-0; Benjamin Clausen, Creighton Prep, def. Andrew Lozier, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, 6-3; Miles Mollring, Millard West, def. Huston Cochran, Kearney, 2-6, 6-2 (10-8); Barrett Warner, Lincoln Southwest, def. Gavin Clauss, Lincoln Southeast, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES—No. 1: Caden Haar-Kirby Le, Lincoln East, def. Alexander Kugler-Joshua Evans, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 6-1; Jack Efaw-Jack Dombrowski, Creighton Prep, def. Hayden Kelberlau-Ryan Fitton, Elkhorn South, 6-1, 6-3; Nahum Barber-Rutyer Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Jack Felt-Reid Nelson, Lincoln Southwest, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-5; Samuel Rademacher-Eli Bond, Kearney, def. Peyton Lemon-Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2: Joseph Bucknell-Kayden Le, Lincoln East, def. Drew Welch-Fisher Bonk, Kearney, 6-1, 6-3; Benjamin Bryant-Leopold Owen, Creighton Prep, def. Trenton Andringa-Riley Schrader, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), (10-7); Mason Hall-Nicholas Phelan, Lincoln Pius X, def. Tyler Blair-Teddie Kirkland, Lincoln Southeast, 2-6, 6-4, (10-8); Chase Benson-Cooper Malone, Lincoln Southwest, def. Caleb Yeh-Shiv Lele, Millard North, 7-5, 6-2.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: McCook 34, Elkhorn North 32, GICC 30, Lexington 26, Mount Michael 24, Crete 22, Lincoln Christian 20, Omaha Skutt 20, York 20, South Sioux City 18, Waverly 16, Adams Central 14, Kearney Catholic 10, Nebraska City 10, Omaha Roncalli 8, Beatrice 6, Cornerstone Christian 6, Elkhorn 6, Scottsbluff 6, Omaha Gross 4, Alliance 2, Hastings 2.
QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: SINGLES—No. 1: Aidan McDowell, Crete, def. Aiden Debuhr, South Sioux City, 6-1, 6-1; Blake Boerger, Lincoln Christian, def. Eli Shada, Elkhorn North, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6; Nathaniel Miller, McCook, def. Greyson Strauss, Lexington, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Austin Staab, GICC, def. Avelino Hammer, Omaha Skutt, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8;-
No. 2: Christian Perez, South Sioux City, def. David Penate, Crete, 6-0, 6-0; Royce Klucas, Waverly, def. Noah Scherr, Lexington, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 10-3; Andrew Van Gomple, York, def. Patrick Berry, Mount Michael, 2-6, 6-2, 14-12; Ryan Mensch, Elkhorn North, def. Kaiden Porter, McCook, 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES—No. 1: Ian Armbrust-Sheamus Sinnott, Elkhorn North, def. Mason Hoffmann-Kayden Lynch, Omaha Skutt, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7); Evan Humphrey-Lincoln Michaelis, McCook, def. Dru Truax-Christopher Swartz, Lexington, 6-3, 6-0; Jack Flott-Samuel Kleinschmit, Mount Michael def. Drew Goracke-Tate McIntyre, Adams Central, 6-2, 6-2; Bowdie Fox-John Kenna, GICC, def. Connor Causgrove-Anthony Robinson, Nebraska City, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Payton Dellevoet-Joel Miller, McCook, def. Amir Saadi-Nash Malone, Kearney Catholic, 6-2, 6-1; Luke Butler-Jacob Petrick, Elkhorn North, def. Noah Stricklett-Owen Stricklett, Mount Michael, 6-1, 3-6, 12-10; Jason Alexander-Charles Van Gomple, York, def. Andrew Arens-J.T. Rein, GICC, 6-3, 5-7, 10-4; Morgan Bailey-Andres Salinas, Lexington, def. Taylor Ablott-Dylan Janzen, Adams Central, 6-0, 4-6, 10-8.