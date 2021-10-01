Boys tennis results, 10/1

Boys tennis
YORK INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Mount Michael 30, Bellevue West 23, York 15, Ralston 9, Lincoln Christian 7, Adams Central 6.
SINGLES: No. 1--Forster, Mount Michael, 5-0; Witkop, Bellevue West, 4-1; Hammer, York, 3-2; Boerger, Lincoln Christian, 2-3, Lipovsky, Adams Central, 1-4; Monzon, Ralston, 0-5; No. 2--Lund, Mount Michael, 5-0; Phinney, York, 4-1; Ripley, Bellevue West, 3-2; Myers, Ralston, 2-3; Davis, Lincoln Christian, 1-4; Clement, Adams Central, 0-5.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Pentel-Mallisee, Mount Michael, 5-0; Sullivan-Towne, 4-1; Burton-Harrington, Ralston, 3-2; Sahling-Harms, York, 2-3; McIntyre-Goracke, Adams Central, 1-4; Cotten-DeWitt, Lincoln Christian, 0-5; No. 2--Eich-Kaps, Mount Michael, 5-0; Lemon-Hosick, Bellevue West, 4-1; Cuciti-Penrod, Lincoln Christian, 2-3; Schumm-Shea, Adams Central, 2-3; VanGomple-Alexander, York, 1-4; Blanco-DeGeorge, Ralston, 1-4.