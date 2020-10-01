Boys tennis results, 10/1

Boys tennis
LINCOLN PIUS X 6, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 3
SINGLES: No. 1--Lincoln Pius X win by fft.; No. 2--Nichols, Lincoln Pius X, def. Manske, Lincoln Northeast, 8-1; No. 3--Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, def. Gillett, Lincoln Northeast, 8-0; No. 4--Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, def. Lesiak, Lincoln Pius X, 8-2; No. 5--Whitlock, Lincoln Northeast; No. 6--Lincoln Pius X win by fft.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Woita-Woita, Lincoln Pius X, def. Haeffner-Gillett, Northeast, 8-2; No. 2--Whitlock-Manske, Lincoln Northeast, def. Hile-West, Pius X, 9-7. No. 3--Lincoln Pius X win by fft.
