Boys tennis preview: A closer look at the eight Capital City teams

Lincoln remains deep in tennis talent as multiple teams look to make deep runs this season.
Christian
Coach: Troy Calfee.
2020 state finish: 6th (Class B).
Returning letterwinners: David Heeren, sr.; Blake Boerger, so.
Outlook: The Crusaders must replace their top singles players from last year, and a No. 1 doubles player in Brady McGree. Boerger was a strong doubles player last season.
East
Coach: Christopher Stock.
2020 state finish: 2nd (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Kaiden Bradley, sr.; Kyle Givens, sr.; Kirby Le, jr.; Gabe Whiston, jr.; Yakub Islarnov, so.
Outlook: With five players from last year's state lineup, the Spartans look to again contend for a state title. A pair of freshmen in Caden Haar and Joseph Bucknell could see time in the lineup, and Le was fifth at No. 1 singles last year.
Lincoln High
Coach: Steve Ward.
2020 state finish: T20th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Amir Tarkian, sr.; Alex Gable, sr.; Tai Frederick, sr.; Caden Connelly, sr.; Glenn McChristian, jr.
Outlook: The Links have five returning starters, so they'll look to lean on their experience. Four seniors — Kai Cobb, Kyren Koch, John Sump and Lewis Rokke — also look to crack the lineup.
North Star
Coach: Matt Lickliter.
2020 state finish: 12th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Cooper Wesslund, sr.; Kaden McCoy, sr.; Max Koebernick, sr.
Outlook: Lickliter calls Wesslund the "backbone of the team," and McCoy gives the Navigators a veteran presence in doubles. Multiple seniors and juniors are ready to help bolster the lineup.
Northeast
Coach: Jennie Hansen.
2020 state finish: DNQ.
Returning letterwinners: Jack Haeffner, sr.; Nolan Gillett, sr.; Tristan Whitlock, sr.
Outlook: The Rockets will lean on six seniors, including Jordan Sacks, who is expected to contribute to the starting lineup.
Pius X
Coach: Nolan DeWispelare.
2020 state finish: 7th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Cooper Nichols, sr.; Landan Hile, sr.; Ian Woita, so.; Thomas West, so.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts have a pair of returning state medalists leading the way. Nichols was sixth at No. 2 singles and Woita was seventh at No. 1 doubles. Hile and West were No. 2 doubles teammates last year.
Southeast
Coach: Chris Salem.
2020 state finish: 4th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Sam Weyeneth, sr.; Jackson Miller, jr.; Owen Smith, jr.; Nahum Barber, so.; Camden Hjermstad, so.
Outlook: The Knights return three starters. Their success will hinge on who steps up to replace Graham Peterson and Nathaniel Rathe, who won a state title at No. 1 doubles last year. Miller was the team's No. 1 singles player last year.
Southwest
Coach: Dennis Hershberger.
2020 state finish: 1st (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Jack Shaffer, sr.; Markus Rutledge, sr.; Matthew Sorrell, sr.
Outlook: The defending state champion will have new starters at Nos. 1 and 2 singles and No. 2 doubles. Shaffer has varsity experience at No. 2 doubles, and Rutledge has played matches at No. 2 singles. Freshman Barrett Warner is among the newcomers expected to contribute.