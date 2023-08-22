Lincoln remains deep in tennis talent as multiple teams look to make deep runs this season. Here's a closer look.

Lincoln Christian

Coach: Troy Calfee.

2022 state finish: 10th (Class B).

Returning letter winners: Max Fredstrom, sr.; Ben Mooss, so.; CJ Cuciti, jr.; Andrew Penrod, jr.; Brady Watson, so.; Grant DeHaan, so.; Caleb DeWitt, jr.; Maddox Vandrovec, jr.

Coach Calfee's outlook: "We have some experienced players returning so we hope to get some good wins. Our goal is to get some players past the second round at state."

East

Coach: Chris Stock.

2022 state finish: 1st (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Hunter Nelson, so.; Samarth Sajeesh, so.; Caden Haar, jr.; Joe Bucknell, jr.; Kayden Le, so.

Coach Stock's outlook: "This team should be close to, or about as strong as last year's team, especially with a season under the belts of four freshmen that look to contribute to the team's success in 2023."

Lincoln High

Coach: Steve Ward.

2022 state finish: 18th (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Harry Dunder, jr.; Cole Christophersen, jr.

Coach Ward's outlook: "The team will continue to improve while gaining match experience."

North Star

Coach: Lincoln Chamberlain.

2022 state finish: 15th (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Jacob Mustard, jr.; Jace Kimborough, sr.; Easton Wesslund, so.

Northeast

Coach: Jennie Hansen.

2022 state finish: 22nd (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Carson Pierce, sr.; Aaron Jackson, sr.; Jordan Lemon, jr.; Logan Gillett, jr.; Myles Thorpe, jr.

Coach Hansen's outlook: "We have two returning seniors who are poised to make an impact this year. We also have some new up-and-coming players who we are excited to see develop throughout the season."

Northwest

Coach: Joseph Huston.

Team did not submit preseason form.

Pius X

Coach: Nolan DeWispelare.

2022 state finish: 14th (Class B).

Returning letterwinners: Ian Woita, sr.; Mason Hall, sr.; Nick Phelan, jr.; Connor White, so.

Coach DeWispelare's outlook: "We return most of last year's varsity team but will need to shuffle the lineup to find the best fit. We have good depth, which will help us be competitive once we find our best lineup."

Southeast

Coach: Chris Salem.

2022 state finish: 4th (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Camden Hjermstad, sr.; Nahum Barber, sr.; Ruyter Jamison, jr.; Teddie Kirkland, jr.; Ian Brown, so.

Coach Salem's outlook: "With both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles returning, the Knights are in a good spot to contend at the top of Class A."

Southwest

Coach: Dennis Hershberger.

2022 state finish: 3rd (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Barrett Warner, jr.; Hudson Shaffer, sr.; Jack Felt, sr.; Marco Spinar, sr.; Markus Rutledge, sr.

Coach Hershberger's outlook: "Southwest has a talented group of returning players all with varsity tournament experience, as well as some newcomers that will help us be competitive in meets and tournaments."

Standing Bear

Coach: Matt Lickliter.

2022 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: N/A.

Coach Lickliter's outlook: "(We have a) hard-working, very young group with a nice mix of athletes and tennis players who are excited to start the first season of tennis at Standing Bear."

