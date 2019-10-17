Boys tennis
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Koch Family Tennis Center, Omaha
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 36; Lincoln Southwest 34; Creighton Prep 32; Millard North 28; Lincoln East 20; Lincoln Southeast 20; Elkhorn 18; Elkhorn South 18; Kearney 18; Millard West 18; Papillion-La Vista 18; Papillion-La Vista South 14; Omaha Westside 12; Lincoln North Star 10; Bellevue West 8; Fremont 8; Bellevue East 6; Lincoln High 4; Millard South 4; Omaha Northwest 4; Gretna 2; Norfolk 2; Omaha Central 2.
QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: SINGLES--No. 1: Neil, Papillion-La Vista, def. Young, Millard West, 6-0, 6-1; Kuo, Elkhorn, def. Starman, Millard North, 6-4, 6-4; Harris, LSW, def. Bigsby, Fremont, 6-0, 6-0; Warner, Pius X, def. Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2: Ulrich, Pius X, def. Kirshenbaum, Elkhorn South, 6-0, 6-2; Zhu, Millard North, def. Benson, LSW, 6-1, 6-2; Savino, Omaha Westside, def. Whiston, Lincoln East, 6-2, 6-3; Forster, Creighon Prep, def. Wessland, North Star, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES--No. 1: O'Shea-Works, LSW, def. Agarwal-Muinov, Millard North, 6-0, 6-2; Peterson-Gergen, LSE, def. Le-Sundquist, Lincoln East, 6-2, 6-3; Doehner-Nelson, Creighton Prep, def. Jordan-Day, Elkhorn South, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, (10-5); Olson-Plachy, Pius X, def. Mahalek-Rademacher, Kearney, 6-2, 6-0. No. 2: Kowal-Morales, Creighton Prep, def. Brockmeier-Elstermeier, Kearney, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; O'Donnell-Woita, Pius X, def. Brocaille-Ray, 6-4, 6-2; Kasireddy-Sabirianov, Millard North, def. McReynolds-Thacker, Lincoln East, 2-6, 7-5 (10-8); Johson-Balfany, LSE, def. Klahn-Kuper, Millard West, 6-2, 6-0.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Woods Tennis Center, Lincoln
TEAM SCORING: Mount Michael 36; Omaha Skutt 36; York 34; Grand Island Central Catholic 32; McCook 22; Hastings 16; Kearney Catholic 14; Omaha Gross 12; Waverly 12; Alliance 10; Lexington 10; Lincoln Christian 10; Ralston 10; Beatrice 8; Omaha Roncalli 8; Adams Central 6; Gering 4; Holdrege 4; Nebraska City 4; Brownell-Talbot/Concordia 4.
QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: SINGLES--No. 1: Gart, Mount Michael, def. Power, Hastings, 6-0, 6-0; Fox, GICC def. Cismoski, Roncalli, 6-2, 6-1; Schneider, York, def. Wingrove, Waverly, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Barrett, Omaha SKutt, def. Moyer, McCook, 7-5, 7-5; No. 2: Martinez Rey, GICC, def. Sughroue, Adams Central, 6-0, 6-0; Mallisee, Mount Michael, def. Walker, Gering, 6-1, 6-1; Norris, Omaha Skutt, def. Schram, Hastings, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; Michaelis, McCook, def. Hammer, York, 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES--No. 1: Ha. Royal-Hu. Royal, York, def. Crowe-Garcia, Alliance, 6-0, 6-3; Kula-Seaton, Omaha Skutt, def. Groskreutz-Thiele, Kearney Catholic, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 11-9; Barenberg-Hinze, McCook, def. Neville-Holm, Ralston, 6-1, 7-5; Rosenfels-Pentel, Mount Michael, def. Farias-Schardt, GICC, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2: McNamara-Friesen, GICC, def. Kluthe-Schrock, Kearney Catholic, 6-3, 6-2; Payne-Castillo, Mount Michael def. Kusek-Narezi, Hastings, 6-3, 7-5; Hanmer-Brummond, Omaha Skutt, def. Saathoff-Zimmerman, Beatrice, 6-1, 6-1; Esser-Mittman, York def. Young-Salinas, Lexington, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.