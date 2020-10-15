Boys state tennis team scoring and quarterfinal results, 10/15

Boys tennis
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Omaha's Koch Family Tennis Center
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 36, Lincoln East 32, Omaha Westside 32, Kearney 22, Lincoln Pius X 20, Lincoln Southeast 20, Bellevue West 18, Millard North 18, Papillion-La Vista 16, Fremont 14, Creighton Prep 12, Lincoln North Star 12, Millard West 12, Norfolk 10, Elkhorn South 8, Millard South 8, Papillion-La Vista South 8, Bellevue East 4, Gretna 4, Columbus 2, Lincoln High 2, North Platte 2.
QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: SINGLES--No. 1: Ethan Neil, Papillion-La Vista, def. Nathan Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, 6-2, 6-1; Grady Works, Lincoln Southwest, def. Joseph Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, 5-7, 7-6 (8), (10-1); Clark Rue, Omaha Westside, def. Kirby Le, Lincoln East, 4-6, 6-4 (8); Alexander Bigsby, Fremont, def. Jeremiah Witkop, Bellevue West, 6-1, 6-1. No. 2: Aaron Shefsky, Omaha Westside, def. Nahum Barber, Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 6-1; Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, def. Trey Conant, Bellevue West, 6-2, 6-4; Markus Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, def. Ashton Halat, Millard North, 7-5, 6-4; Yakub Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Cooper Nichols, Lincoln Pius X, 4-6, 6-3 (10).
DOUBLES--No. 1: Graham Peterson-Nathanial Rathe, Lincoln Southeast, def. Jake Bonnett-Alexander Kugler, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 6-3; Samuel Rademacher-Charles Brockmeier, Kearney, def. Jase Woita-Ian Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 7-6 (6), 2-6, (10-3); Kyle Givens-Jacob Whiston, Lincoln East, def. Nolan Haney-Evan Kocian, Lincoln North Star, 6-1, 6-2; Samuel Johnson-Jacob Balfany, Lincoln Southwest, def. Connor Gharst-Allan Muinov, Millard North, 6-1, 6-7 (5), (11-9). No. 2: Zev Gordman-Thomas Pate, Omaha Westside, def. Nick Huang-Joshua Morales, Creighton Prep, 6-4, 7-5; Dylan Thompson-Jack Shaffer, Lincoln Southwest, def. Jackson Bokenkamp-Carter Goff, Kearney, 6-0, 6-1; Kumo Babe-Kaiden Bradley, Lincoln East, def. Cooper Woods-Camden Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, 6-1, 6-2; Miles Meier-Hayden Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, def. Carter Eastridge-Talik Runge, Millard South, 6-2, 6-3.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORING: Omaha Skutt 36, Mount Michael 34, Grand Island Central Catholic 26, Nebraska City 26, Lincoln Christian 20, McCook 20, Beatrice 18, York 18, Crete 16, Kearney Catholic 16, Scottsbluff 14, Adams Central 12, Lexington 12, Waverly 12, Ralston 10, Elkhorn North 8, Hastings 8, Gering 6, Brownwell Talbot/Concordia 4, Holdrege 4, South Sioux City 4, Elkhorn 2, Omaha Gross 2, Omaha Roncalli 2.
QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: SINGLES--No. 1: Issac Gart, Mount Michael, def. Brayden Schram, Hastings, 6-0, 6-1; Aidan McDowell, Crete, def. Isaac Hinze, McCook, 2-6, 6-3, (10-6); Robert Seaton, Omaha Skutt, def. Hogan Wingrove, Waverly, 6-1, 6-2; Federico Maccari, Nebraska City, def. Andrew Hammer, York, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2: Mason Michaelis, McCook, def. Greysen Strauss, Lexington, 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Bernhardson, Lincoln Christian, def. Emmett Heiss, York, 6-1, 6-1; Clay Stovall, Nebraska City, def. Quinn McMahon, Mount Michael, 6-0, 6-1; Connor Barrett, Omaha Skutt, def. Thomas Anderson, Omaha Gross, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES--No. 1: Asher Kula-Justice Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, def. Blake Boerger-Brady McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 6-2, 6-3; Blake Thiele-Kade Schrock, Kearney Catholic, def. Lincoln Frank-Porter Robbins, Scottsbluff, 6-4, 6-3; Jackson Farias-Jackson Henry, Grand Island Central Catholic, def. Lucas Bohlen-Nicholas Kulwicki, Adams Central, 6-1, 6-2; William Mallisee-Ethan Pentel, Mount Michael, def. Colt Dittbrenner-Connor Freitag, Beatrice, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2: Gavin Brummond-Avelino Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, def. Jaxson Karn-Hunter Ness, Holdrege, 6-3, 6-3; Koby Bales-Jonathan Schardt, Grand Island Central Catholic, def. Ty Dittbrenner-Max Meyer, Beatrice, 6-3, 2-6, (10-6); Joel Miller-Nathaniel Miller, McCook, def. Elijah McNeely-Anthony Robinson, Nebraska City, 3-6, 6-4, 15-13; Colin Eich-Erik Kaps, Mount Michael, def. Ethan Ramirez-Aaron Schaff, Scottsbluff, 6-1, 6-2.
