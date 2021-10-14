Boys state tennis team scoring and quarterfinal results, 10/14

Boys tennis
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Omaha's Koch Family Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 36, Elkhorn South 32, Creighton Prep 30, Omaha Westside 30, Lincoln Southeast 24, Bellevue West 22, Kearney 20, Papillion-La Vista South 20, Lincoln Southwest 18, Millard North 18, Millard West 18, Norfolk 14, Papillion-La Vista 14, Lincoln North Star 10, Lincoln Pius X 8, Omaha Central 6, Bellevue East 4, Gretna 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln Northeast 4.
QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: SINGLES—No. 1: Zachary Kuo, Creighton Prep, def. Aaron Shefsky, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 6-0; Jeremiah Witkop, Bellevue West, def. Markus Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, 7-5, 2-6, 10-6; Andrew Nelson, Elkhorn South, def. Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, 6-2, 6-3; Kirby Le, Lincoln East, def. Ian Lewis, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2: Yakub Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Collin Schute, Millard West, 6-2, 7-5; Camden Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, def. Jonathon Sabirianov, Millard North, 6-4, 6-2; Joshua Rosenblatt, Omaha Westside, def. Joshua Morales, Creighton Prep, 6-1, 6-4; Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, def. Kalen Krohn, Norfolk, 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES—No. 1: Kyle Givens-Gabriel Whiston, Lincoln East, def. Cooper Wesslund-Kaden McCoy, Lincoln North Star, 6-1, 6-2; Maxwell Jordan-Hayden Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, def. Jackson Miller-Sam Weyeneth, Lincoln Southeast, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3; Clark Rue-Alexander Kugler, Omaha Westside, def. Fletcher Kuper-Justin Ye, Millard West, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4; Shawn Ramachandran-Nathan Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, def. Connor Gharst-Allan Muinov, Millard North, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2: Kaiden Bradley-Caden Haar, Lincoln East, def. Tanner Hosick-Peyton Lemon, Bellevue West, 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Blair-Ruyter Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Thomas Pate-Zev Gordman, Omaha Westside, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7; Gabriel Jordan-Tanuskh, Elkhorn South, def. Matthew Sorrell-Blake Johnson, Lincoln Southwest, 3-6, 6-3, 13-11; Quinten Shaffer-Hung Vu, Kearney, def. Jacob Imig-Jackson Vetter, Papillion-La Vista, 6-2, 6-3.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Mount Michael 36, McCook 34, Omaha Skutt 34, Grand Island CC 28, Elkhorn North 20, Lexington 20, Beatrice 16, Kearney Catholic 16, Crete 14, York 14, Hastings 10, Nebraska City 10, Scottsbluff 10, Lincoln Christian 8, South Sioux City 8, Waverly 8, Brownell-Talbot/Omaha Concordia 6, Elkhorn 6, Omaha Gross 6, Ralston 6, Alliance 4, Holdrege 4, Adams Central 2, Gering 2, Omaha Roncalli 2.
QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: SINGLES—No. 1: Gavin Forster, Mount Michael, def. Aiden Debuhr, South Sioux City, 6-0, 6-0; Aidan McDowell, Crete, def. Brayden Schram, Hastings, 6-1, 6-1; Isaac Hinze, McCook, def. Andrew Hammer, York, 6-2, 6-4; Robert Seaton, Omaha Skutt, def. Kade Schrock, Kearney Catholic, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Avelino Hammer, Omaha Skutt, def. Ty Dittbrenner, Beatrice, 6-2, 6-0; Lincoln Michaelis, McCook, def. Ethan Phinney, York, 6-0, 6-1; Austin Staab, Grand Island CC, def. Carson Vachal, Waverly; Sam Lund, Mount Michael, def. Matthew Eschenbrenner, Kearney Catholic, 6-3, 6-0.
DOUBLES—No. 1: Evan Humphrey-Nathanial Miller, McCook, def. Caleb Poggemeyer-Connor Causgrove, Nebraska City, 6-0, 6-2; Gavin Brummund-Alexander Churchill, Omaha Skutt, def. Jon Doscher-Ian Armbrust, Elkhorn North, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8; Jackson Henry-Jonathan Schardt, Grand Island CC, def. Blake Boerger-David Heeran, Lincoln Christian, 6-4, 6-3; William Mallisee-Ethan Pentel, Mount Michael, def. Ethan Mins-Agustin Lopez-Ibarra, Lexington, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2: Bowdie Fox-Alex King, Grand Island CC, def. Connor Bruner-Tagg DeBoer, Beatrice, 6-2, 6-1; Luke Butler-Sheamus Sinnot, Elkhorn North, def. Kayden Lynch-Nathaniel Baker, Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 6-4; Dru Truax-Christopher Swartz, Lexington, def. Payton Dellevoet-Joel Miller, McCook, 6-1, 6-2; Collin Eich-Eric Kaps, Mount Michael, def. Tyler McElhose-Landon Scott, Waverly, 6-0, 6-0.