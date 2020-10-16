Boys state tennis team scoring and final results, 10/16

Boys tennis
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Omaha's Koch Family Tennis Center
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 42.5, Lincoln East 41, Omaha Westside 36.5, Lincoln Southeast 29, Papillion-La Vista 24, Kearney 22.125, Lincoln Pius X 21, Millard North 19, Bellevue West 18.125, Fremont 18, Creighton Prep 12. 5, Lincoln North Star 12, Millard West 12, Norfolk 10, Elkhorn South 8.5, Millard South 8, Papillion-La Vista South 8, Bellevue East 4, Gretna 4, Columbus 2, Lincoln High 2, North Platte 2.
NO. 1 SINGLES: Semifinals--Ethan Neil, Papillion-La Vista, def. Grady Works, Lincoln Southwest, 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Bigsby, Fremont, def. Clark Rue, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 6-2. First place--Neil, Papillion-La Vista, def. Bigsby, Fremont, 7-5, 6-0. Third place--Works, Lincoln Southwest, def. Rue, Omaha Westside, 6-4, 7-5. Fifth place--Kirby Le, Lincoln East, def. Joseph Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, 8-4. Seventh place--Nathan Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, def. Jeremiah Witkop, Bellevue West, 6-2, retired.
NO. 2 SINGLES: Semifinals--Aaron Shefsky, Omaha Westside, def. Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, 6-2, 6-0; Yakub Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Markus Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, 4-6, 6-3 (12-10). First place--Shefsky, Omaha Westside, def. Islamov, Lincoln East, 6-4, 6-1. Third place-Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, def. Saulsbury, Kearney, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Fifth place--Nahum Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. Cooper Nichols, Lincoln Pius X, 8-0. Seventh place--Trey Conant, Bellevue West, def. Ashton Halat, Millard North, 8-2.
NO. 1 DOUBLES: Semifinals--Graham Peterson-Nathanial Rathe, Lincoln Southeast, def. Samuel Rademacher-Charles Brockmeier, Kearney, 6-0, 6-1; Kyle Givens-Jacob Whiston, Lincoln East, def. Samuel Johnson-Jacob Balfany, Lincoln Southwest, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3. First place--Peterson-Rathe, Lincoln Southeast, def. Givens-Whiston, Lincoln East, 6-1, 6-1. Third place--Johnson-Balfany, Lincoln Southwest, def. Rademacher-Brockmeier, Kearney, 6-2, 6-1. Fifth place--Connor Gharst-Allan Muinov, Millard North, def. Jake Bonnett-Alexander Kugler, Omaha Westside, 8-3. Seventh place--Jase Woita-Ian Woita, Lincoln Pius X, def. Nolan Haney-Evan Kocian, Lincoln North Star, 8-3.
NO. 2 DOUBLES: Semifinals--Dylan Thompson-Jack Shaffer, Lincoln Southwest, def. Zev Gordman-Thomas Pate, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 6-0; Kumo Babe-Kaiden Bradley, Lincoln East, def. Miles Meier-Hayden Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. First place--Thompson-Shaffer, Lincoln Southwest, def. Babe-Bradley, Lincoln East, 6-3, 6-1. Third place--Meier-Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, def. Gordman-Pate, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 6-4. Fifth place--Cooper Woods-Camden Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, def. Nick Huang-Joshua Morales, Creighton Prep, 8-5. Seventh place--Jackson Bokenkamp-Carter Goff, Kearney, def. Carter Eastridge-Talik Runge, Millard South, 8-4.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORING: Mount Michael 50.125, Omaha Skutt 49, Nebraska City 30, Grand Island CC, 27.25, McCook 25, Lincoln Christian 20.75, York 19.5, Beatrice 19, Crete 16, Kearney Catholic 16, Scottsbluff 15.25, Waverly 12.25, Adams Central 12, Lexington 12, Ralston 10, Elkhorn North 8, Hastings 8, Gering 6, Holdrege 4.125, Brownell Talbot/Concordia 4, South Sioux City 4, Elkhorn 2, Omaha Gross 2, Omaha Roncalli 2.
NO. 1 SINGLES: Semifinals--Issac Gart, Mount Michael, def. Aidan McDowell, Crete, 6-1, 6-0; Federico Maccari, Nebraska City, def. Robert Seaton, Omaha Skutt, 7-5, 6-0. First place--Gart, Mount Michael, def. Maccari, Nebraska City, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Third place--Seaton, Omaha Skutt, def. McDowell, Crete, 6-1, 6-0. Fifth place--Andrew Hammer, York, def. Isaac Hinze, McCook, 8-3. Seventh place--Hogan Wingrove, Waverly, def. Brayden Schram, Hastings, 8-4
NO. 2 SINGLES: Semifinals--Mason Michaelis, McCook, def. Daniel Bernhardson, Lincoln Christian, 6-1, 6-1; Connor Barrett, Omaha Skutt, def. Clay Stovall, Nebraska City, 6-3, 6-3. First place--Michaelis, McCook, def. Barrett, Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 6-1. Third place--Bernhardson, Lincoln Christian, def. Stovall, Nebraska City, 6-3, 6-0. Fifth place--Emmett Heiss, York, def. Bowdie Fox, GICC, 8-1. Seventh place--Quinn Mcmahon, Mount Michael, def. Greysen Strauss, Lexington, 8-6.
NO. 1 DOUBLES: Semifinals--Asher Kula-Justice Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, def. Blake Thiele-Kade Schrock, Kearney Catholic, 6-4, 6-2; William Mallisee-Ethan Pentel, Mount Michael, def. Jackson Farias-Jackson Henry, GICC, 6-4, 6-4. First place--Kula-Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, def. Mallisee-Pentel, Mount Michael, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0. Third place--Faria-Henry, GICC, def. Thiele-Schrock, Kearney Catholic, 6-2, 6-4. Fifth place--Lincoln Frank-Porter Robbins, Scottsbluff, def. Colt Dittbrenner-Connor Freitag, Beatrice, 8-4. Seventh place--Blake Boerger-Brady McGerr, Lincoln Christian, def. Lucas Bohlen-Nicholas Kulwicki, Adams Central, 9-7.
NO. 2 DOUBLES: Semifinals--Gavin Brummund-Avelino Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, def. Koby Bales-Jonathan Schardt, GICC, 7-5, 6-3; Colin Eich-Erik Kaps, Mount Michael, def. Joel Miller-Nathaniel Miller, McCook, 6-4, 6-1. First place--Eich-Kaps, Mount Michael, def. Brummund-Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5. Third place--J. Miller-N. Miller, McCook, def. Bales-Schardt, GICC, 6-1, 6-7 (1-7), 6-4. Fifth place--Ty Dittbrenner-Max Meyer, Beatrice, def. Ethan Ramirez-Aaron Schaff, Scottsbluff, 8-4. Seventh place--Jaxson Kam-Hunter Ness, Holdrege, def. Elijah McNeely-Anthony Robinson, Nebraska City, 8-4.
