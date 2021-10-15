Boys state tennis team scoring and final results, 10/15

Boys tennis
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Omaha's Koch Family Tennis Center
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 54, Creighton Prep 42, Elkhorn South 35, Omaha Westside 34, Lincoln Southeast 24¾, Bellevue West 23¼, Kearney 21½, Papillion-La Vista South 20¼, Millard North 19, Lincoln Southwest 18⅝, Millard West 18⅛, Papillion-La Vista 14½, Norfolk 14¼, Lincoln North Star 11, Lincoln Pius X 8, Omaha Central 6, Bellevue East 4, Gretna 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln Northeast 4.
NO. 1 SINGLES: Semifinals--Zachary Kuo, Creighton Prep, def. Jeremiah Witkop, Bellevue West, 6-0, 6-0; Kirby Le, Lincoln East, def. Andrew Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.. First place--Kuo, Creighton Prep, Def. Le, Lincoln East, 6-3, 6-0. Third place--Witkop, Bellevue West, def. Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Fifth place--Saulsbury, Kearney def. Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest 9-8 (7-4). Seventh place--Lewis, Papillion-La Vista South, def. Shefsky, 8-2.
NO. 2 SINGLES: Semifinals--Yakub Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Camden Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Brandon Savino, Omaha Westside, def. Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-3, 6-2. First place--Savino, Omaha Westside, def. Islamov, Lincoln East, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Third place--Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, def. Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-3, 6-0. Fifth place--Sabirianov, Millard North, def. Krohn, Norfolk, 8-6. Seventh place--Schulte, Millard West, def. Morales, Creighton Prep, 8-5.
NO. 1 DOUBLES: Semifinals--Kyle Givens-Gabriel Whiston, Lincoln East, def. Maxwell Jordan-Hayden Whitlock, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 6-4; Shawn Ramachandran-Nathan Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, def. Clark Rue-Alexander Roeser, Omaha Westside, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5. First place--Givens-Whiston, Lincoln East, def. S. Ramachandran-N. Ramachandran, 6-4,6-3. Third place--Jordan-Whitlock, Elkhorn South, def. Rue-Roeser, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Fifth place--Wesslund-McCoy, Lincoln North Star, def. Gharst-Muinov, Millard North, 9-8(7-3). Seventh place--Miller-Weyeneth, Lincoln Southeast, def. Kuper-Ye, Millard West, 8-5.
NO. 2 DOUBLES: Semifinals--Kaiden Bradley-Caden Haar, Lincoln East, def. Tyler Blair-Ruyter Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, 6-1, 6-0; Gabriel Jordan-Tanuskh Sharma, Elkhorn South, def. Quinten Shaffer-Hung Vu, Kearney, 6-1, 6-0. First place--Bradley-Haar, Lincoln East, def. Jordan-Sharma, Elkhorn South, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. Third place--Blair-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Shaffer-Vu, Kearney, 6-2, 6-2. Fifth place--Imig-Vetter, Papillion-La Vista, def. Hosick-Lemon, Bellevue West, 8-5. Seventh place--Sorrell-Johnson, Lincoln Southwest, def. Pate-Gordman, Omaha Westside, 8-2.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORING: Mount Michael 56, McCook 42½, Omaha Skutt 38¼, Grand Island CC 33½, Elkhorn North 21½, Lexington 20½, Beatrice 16¼, Kearney Catholic 16¼, York 15¼, Crete 15, Hastings 10½, Nebraska City 10, Scottsbluff 10, Waverly 8½, Lincoln Christian 8¼, South Sioux City 8, Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia 6, Elkhorn 6, Omaha Gross 6, Ralston 6, Alliance 4, Holdrege 4, Adams Central, Gering 2, Omaha Roncalli 2.
NO. 1 SINGLES: Semifinals--Gavin Forster, Mount Michael, def. Aidan McDowell, Crete, 6-1, 6-2; Isaac Hinze, McCook, def. Robert Seaton, Omaha Skutt, 6-3, 6-2. First place--Forster, Mount Michael, def. Hinze, McCook, 6-3, 6-4. Third place--McDowell, Crete, def. Seaton, Omaha Skutt, 7-6, 6-0. Fifth place--Hammer, York, def. Schram, Hastings, 9-7. Seventh place--Schrock, Kearney Catholic, def. Debuhr, South Sioux City 8-4.
NO. 2 SINGLES: Semifinals--Avelino Hammer, Omaha Skutt, def. Lincoln Michaelis, McCook, 6-0, 6-1; Sam Lund, Mount Michael, def. Austin Staab, Grand Island CC, 6-4, 7-6. First place--Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, def. Lund, Mount Michael, 6-4, 6-4. Third place--Staab, Grand Island CC, def. Michaelis, McCook, 6-2, 6-2. Fifth place--Vachal, Waverly, def. Phinney, York, 8-4. Seventh place--Dittbrenner, Beatrice, def. Eschenbrenner, Kearney Catholic, 9-7.
NO. 1 DOUBLES: Semifinals--Evan Humphrey-Nathaniel Miller, McCook, def. Gavin Brummund-Alexander Churchill, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, 6-4; William Mallisee-Ethan Pentel, Mount Michael, def. Henry-Schardt, Grand Island CC, 6-4, 6-4. First place--Mallisee-Pentel, Mount Michael, def. Humphrey-Miller, McCook, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. Third place--Henry-Schardt, Grand Island CC, def. Brummund-Churchill, 6-4, 7-5. Fifth place--Doscher-Armbrust, Elkhorn North, def. Montanez-Jensen, Lexington, 8-4. Seventh place--Boerger-Heeren, Lincoln Christian, def. Poggemeyer-Causgrove, Nebraska City, 8-2.
NO. 2 DOUBLES: Semifinals--Bowdie Fox-Alex King, Grand Island CC, def. Luke Butler-Sheamus Sinnott, Elkhorn North, 6-0, 6-1; Collin Eich-Eric Kaps, Mount Michael, def. Dru Truax-Christopher Swartz, Lexington, 6-3, 6-0. First place--Fox-King, Grand Island CC, def. Eich-Kaps, Mount Michael, 6-0, 6-1. Third place--Butler-Sinnott, Elkhorn North, def. Truax-Swartz, Lexington, 7-6, 6-1. Fifth place--Dellevoet-Miller, McCook, def. Lynch-Baker, Omaha Skutt, 8-5. Seventh place--Bruner-DeBoer, Beatrice def. McElhose-Scott, Waverly, 6-1.