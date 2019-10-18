Boys tennis
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Koch Family Tennis Center, Omaha
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 50, Lincoln Southwest 46.5, Creighton Prep 35.5, Millard North 28.75, Papillion-La Vista 26, Lincoln East 21.75, Lincoln Southeast 20, Elkhorn South 18.625, Millard West 18.25, Kearney 18.125, Elkhorn 18, Papillion-La Vista South 14.25, Omaha Westside 12.5, Lincoln North Star 10, Fremont 9, Bellevue West 8, Bellevue East 6, Lincoln High 4, Millard South 4, Omaha Northwest 4, Gretna 2, Norfolk 2, Omaha Central 2.
NO. 1 SINGLES: Semifinals--Neil, Papillion-La Vista, def. Kuo, Elkhorn, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4; Warner, Lincoln Pius X, def. Harris, Lincoln Southwest, 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 6-3. First place--Neil, Papillion-La Vista, def. Warner, Lincoln Pius X, 6-2, 6-0. Third place--Kuo, Elkhorn, def. Harris, Lincoln Southwest, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3). Fifth place--Bigsby, Fremont, def. Starman, Millard North, 9-7. Seventh place--Young, Millard West, def. Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, 8-5.
NO. 2 SINGLES: Semifinals--Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Zhu, Millard North, 6-0, 6-2; Forster, Creighton Prep, def. Rosenblatt, Omaha Westside, 6-4, 6-2. First place--Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Forster, Creighton Prep, 6-3, 6-1. Third place--Rosenblatt, Omaha Westside, def. Zhu, Millard North, 6-4, 6-3. Fifth place--Benson, Lincoln Southwest, def. Whitson, Lincoln East, 8-5. Seventh place--Kirshenbaum, Elkhorn South, def. Wesslund, Lincoln North Star, 8-5.
NO. 1 DOUBLES: Semifinals--O'Shea/Works, Lincoln Southwest, def. Peterson/Gergen, Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 6-1; Olson/Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, def. Doehner/Nelson, Creighton Prep, 6-2, 6-0. First place--O'Shea/Works, Lincoln Southwest, def. Olson/Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, 6-1, 6-4. Third place--Doehner/Nelson, Creighton Prep def. Peterson/Gergen, Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 6-3. Fifth place--Le/Sundquist, Lincoln East, def. Jordan/Day, Elkhorn South, 8-5; Seventh place--Agarwal/Muinov, Millard North, def. Mahalek/Rademacher, Kearney, 8-4.
NO. 2 DOUBLES: Semifinals--O'Donnell/Woita, Lincoln Pius X, def. Kowal/Morales, Creighton Prep, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1; Johnson/Balfany, Lincoln Southwest, def. Kasireddy/Sabrianov, Millard North, 6-1, 7-5. First place--Johnson/Balfany, Lincoln Southwest, def. O'Donnell/Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 6-3, 6-2. Third place--Kowal/Morales, Creighton Prep def. Kasireddy/Sabrianov, Millard North, 6-1, 7-5. Fifth place--McReynolds/Thacker, Lincoln East, def. Brocaille/Ray, Papillion-La Vista South, 8-4. Seventh place--Brockmeeier/Elstermeier, Kearney, def. Klahn/Kuper, Millard West, 8-5.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Woods Tennis Center, Lincoln
TEAM SCORING: York 50.5, Mount Michael 49, Omaha Skutt 37, McCook 35, Grand Island Central Catholic 33.5, Hastings 17, Kearney Catholic 15.125, Waverly 12.25, Omaha Gross 12, Lexington 10.25, Ralston 10.25, Alliance 10, Lincoln Christian 10, Beatrice 8, Omaha Roncalli 8, Adams Central 6.125, Gering 4.25, Holdrege 4, Nebraska City 4, Brownell-Talbot/Concordia 4.
NO. 1 SINGLES: Semifinals--Gart, Mount Michael, def. Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-0, 6-0; Schneider, York, def. Barrett, Omaha Skutt, 6-4, 6-3. First place--Gart, Mount Michael, def. Schneider, York, 6-0, 6-0. Third place--Barrett, Omaha Skutt, def. Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-4, 6-3. Fifth place--Moyer, McCook, def. Power, Hastings, 8-3. Seventh place--Wingrove, Waverly, def. Cismoski, Omaha Roncalli, 8-4.
NO. 2 SINGLES: Semifinals--Mallisee, Mount Michael, def. Martinez Rey, Grand Island Central Catholic, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Michaelis, McCook, def. Norris, Omaha Skutt, 6-4, 6-0. First place--Michaelis, McCook, def. Mallisee, Mount Michael, 0-6, 6-3, 7-5. Third place--Martinez Rey, Grand Island Central Catholic, def. Norris, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3). Fifth place--Hammer, York, def. Walker, Gering, 8-3. Seventh place--Sughroue, Adams Central, def. Schram, Hastings, 9-7.
NO. 1 DOUBLES: Semifinals--Ha. Royal/Hu. Royal, York, def. Kula/Seaton, Omaha Skutt, 6-4, 6-1; Barenberg/Hinze, McCook, def. Rosenfels/Pentel, Mount Michael, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. First place--Ha. Royal/Hu. Royal, York, def. Barenberg/Hinze, McCook, 7-6 (7-4), 0-6, 6-4. Third place--Rosenfels/Pentel, Mount Michael def. Kula/Seaton, Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 7-5. Fifth place--Groskreutz/Thiele, Kearney Catholic, def. Farias/Schardt, Grand Island Central Catholic, 8-4. Seventh place--Neville/Holm, Ralston, def. Crowe/Garcia, Alliance, 8-6.
NO. 2 DOUBLES: Semifinals--Payne/Castillo, Mount Michael, def. McNamara/Friesen, Grand Island Central Catholic, 7-5, 6-4; Esser/Mittman, York, def. Hanmer/Brummund, Omaha Skutt, 7-5, 6-1. First place--Esser/Mittman, York, def. Payne/Castillo, Mount Michael, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Third place--McNamara/Friesen, Grand Island Central Catholic, def. Hanmer/Brummund, Omaha Skutt, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. Fifth place--Kusek/Narezi, Hastings, def. Young/Salinas, Lexington, 9-7. Seventh place--Kluthe/Schrock, Kearney Catholic, def. Saathoff/Zimmerman, Beatrice, 8-3.