Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls tennis nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the tennis finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Girls tennis

Camilla Ibrahimova

School: Lincoln Southeast | Year: Junior

Won 28 singles matches and earned a third-place medal at the state tournament with a win against Millard North freshman and top-seeded Mary Faulk. Also finished runner-up at the HAC Tournament.

Clare Plachy

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior

Finished 31-3 and capped her season with a win against Omaha Marian's Elsa Jurrens in the Class A No. 1 singles championship match. She also defeated Ibrahimova in the HAC Tournament final.

Caroline Miller and Allyson Keitges

School: Lincoln Southeast