 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls tennis nominees
0 comments

Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls tennis nominees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Prep Sports Awards nominees logo

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the tennis finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Girls tennis

Camilla Ibrahimova

School: Lincoln Southeast | Year: Junior

Won 28 singles matches and earned a third-place medal at the state tournament with a win against Millard North freshman and top-seeded Mary Faulk. Also finished runner-up at the HAC Tournament.

Clare Plachy

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior

Finished 31-3 and capped her season with a win against Omaha Marian's Elsa Jurrens in the Class A No. 1 singles championship match. She also defeated Ibrahimova in the HAC Tournament final.

Caroline Miller and Allyson Keitges

School: Lincoln Southeast

Won a Class A state championship in a competitive No. 1 doubles field. Miller, a senior, and Keitges, a junior, rallied against Lincoln East's Elly Johnsen and Kristina Le in the final; they finished third at HAC.

Boys tennis

Grady Works

School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Senior

After losing to eventual state champion Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista, Works responded with a third-place medal at the Class A state meet. He finished with 19 victories.

Kirby Le

School: Lincoln East | Year: Sophomore

Won a No. 1 singles title at the HAC Tournament, where he defeated eventual state runner-up Alex Bigsby of Fremont in the semifinal round. Finished in fifth place at state.

Graham Peterson and Nathanial Rathe

School: Lincoln Southeast

Dropped only two matches en route to winning a Class A state championship at No. 1 doubles. Both seniors, Peterson and Rathe lost only two sets in the state final. They also won a HAC title.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News