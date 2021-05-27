Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls tennis nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the tennis finalists.
The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.
Girls tennis
Camilla Ibrahimova
School: Lincoln Southeast | Year: Junior
Won 28 singles matches and earned a third-place medal at the state tournament with a win against Millard North freshman and top-seeded Mary Faulk. Also finished runner-up at the HAC Tournament.
Clare Plachy
School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior
Finished 31-3 and capped her season with a win against Omaha Marian's Elsa Jurrens in the Class A No. 1 singles championship match. She also defeated Ibrahimova in the HAC Tournament final.
Caroline Miller and Allyson Keitges
School: Lincoln Southeast
Won a Class A state championship in a competitive No. 1 doubles field. Miller, a senior, and Keitges, a junior, rallied against Lincoln East's Elly Johnsen and Kristina Le in the final; they finished third at HAC.
Boys tennis
Grady Works
School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Senior
After losing to eventual state champion Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista, Works responded with a third-place medal at the Class A state meet. He finished with 19 victories.
Kirby Le
School: Lincoln East | Year: Sophomore
Won a No. 1 singles title at the HAC Tournament, where he defeated eventual state runner-up Alex Bigsby of Fremont in the semifinal round. Finished in fifth place at state.
Graham Peterson and Nathanial Rathe
School: Lincoln Southeast
Dropped only two matches en route to winning a Class A state championship at No. 1 doubles. Both seniors, Peterson and Rathe lost only two sets in the state final. They also won a HAC title.