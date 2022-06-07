Area Prep Sports Awards: 2021-22 nominees for track and field, tennis

From the diamond to the court, high school athletes in the area did big things in 2021-22. This week, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show, which will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Saturday on Prep Extra Facebook's page.

Girls track and field

Kate Campos

School: Lincoln Pius X.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

By the end of her junior season, Campos landed at No. 2 on the all-time state charts in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. She ran a career-best 14.03 seconds in the 100s in prelims at state, and a career-best :43.10 in the 300s at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet. Campos also repeated as state champion in the 300s (and all-class gold) while adding a title in the 100s.

Dajaz DeFrand

School: Lincoln High.

Year: Senior.

College: Florida State.

Not only did DeFrand sweep all-class gold medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes for a second straight season, she cemented her place in state history. At districts, she ran the 100 in 11.6 seconds, which tied for the all-class state record and is the fastest electronic time in state history. Then at state, DeFrand set a state record in the 200, winning the final in :23.74.

Adrianna Rodencal

School: Lincoln Lutheran.

Year: Senior.

College: Concordia.

Rodencal capped an illustrious prep career by winning four Class C gold medals at state for a second straight season. This time it came in the 100, 200, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Her time of :14.33 in the 100 hurdle finals landed her the all-class gold medal, and her time of :14.24 in the 100s at districts placed her sixth on the all-time charts.

Boys track and field

Reece Grosserode

School: Lincoln Pius X.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

Grosserode was sweeping the long and triple jump titles throughout the season. He set a school record (47 feet, 10 inches) in the triple early in the season and then popped a 49-½ at state to land fifth on the all-time state charts. It also was one of the top marks in the nation this spring. Grosserode placed second to Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd in both the triple and long jump (Grosserode went 23-1 in the long jump) at state.

Malachi Coleman

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

Coleman emerged as one of the top sprinters in the state while also contributing in the jumps. Considered the state's top football recruit in the 2023 class, Coleman ran the 200 meters in 21.31 seconds at district to land at No. 10 on the all-time charts. He also had the state's fastest time (:10.43) in the 100. At state, Coleman placed second the 100 and 200, losing those races by a combined 0.05 seconds. He also was third in the triple jump.

Grant Schere

School: Waverly.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

Schere was one of the top sprinters in the state, racing to Class B gold in the 100 and 200 while helping Waverly win gold in the 400 relay at Omaha Burke Stadium. Schere won the 200 in :22.02 and the 100 in :10.77 (which would have placed him fifth in the Class A final). Waverly's 400 relay team, with Schere at the anchor, won gold in :42.84.

Girls tennis

Corinne Barber

School: Lincoln Southeast.

Year: Freshman.

College: Undecided.

One of the state's top young players, Barber didn't drop a match all season, rounding out a perfect season with a No. 2 singles state championship. Barber dropped just four sets total in her first four matches at state. Her medal haul included first-place finishes at the Omaha Westside, Millard West, Grand Island and HAC meets. She was named to the all-city team.

Belinda Rademacher

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Freshman.

College: Undecided.

Rademacher finished her first high school season atop Class A, defeating Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles final at Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha. She finished 34-6, won a title at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational and was named the all-city honorary captain.

Camilla Ibrahimova

School: Lincoln Southeast.

Year: Senior.

Ibrahimova posted another impressive season, going 31-3 and finishing state runner-up at No. 1 singles to East's Rademacher. Ibrahimova won singles titles at the Millard West and Grand Island meets, and she topped Rademacher for a HAC meet championship. She also was named a co-honorary captain of the all-city team.

Boys tennis

Kyle Givens and Gabriel Whiston

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Givens (senior), Whiston (junior).

College: Givens (Nebraska).

Givens and Whiston never dropped a match at No. 2 doubles, capping a memorable season with a Class A state championship. Their state title run included a pair of hard-fought (6-4, 6-4; 6-4, 6-3) wins in the final two rounds in Omaha. They also rolled to a HAC Tournament title and were named to the all-city team.

Yakub Islamov

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

With Kirby Le at No. 1 singles, Islamov was slotted at No. 2 singles and flourished. His only loss came in the Class A state final as he finished 32-1. He dropped just two sets en route to a HAC title and two sets on his way to a title at the Pius X Invitational. He earned a spot on the all-city team.

Kirby Le

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

Le lost just two matches at No. 1 singles during the season on his way to finishing as state runner-up in Class A. He finished 37-2 and was the catalyst in the Spartans' run to the team state title. Le also won titles in the Pius X, Lincoln East and Omaha Westside invites, as well as the HAC No. 1 singles crown. He was named the all-city honorary captain.

