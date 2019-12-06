2019 All-City fall sports: Boys tennis
State Tennis, 10.18

Lincoln Pius X's Mason Warner hits a forehand against Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil in No. 1 singles final at the Class A state tournament at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha in October.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Meet the All-City boys tennis team from the Journal Star. 

No. 1 singles: Mason Warner, Pius X, jr., 34-5, 2nd/A

No. 1 singles: Joseph Harris, Southwest, sr., 31-5, 4th/A

No. 1 doubles: Nick O'Shea, sr., and Grady Works, jr., Southwest, 39-0, 1st/A

No. 1 doubles: Will Olson, sr., and Joseph Plachy, jr., Pius X, 36-4, 1st/A

No. 2 singles: Will Ulrich, Pius X, jr., 39-0, 1st/A

No. 2 doubles: Samuel Johnson, jr., and Jacob Balfany, sr., Southwest, 38-3, 1st/A

Honorary captain: Warner, Pius X.

