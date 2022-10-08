After sweeping conference titles, Lincoln East boys closing in on Class A history

They say you can't win them all.

The Lincoln East boys tennis team would beg to differ.

The Spartans not only won every match they played Friday in the Heartland Athletic Conference championships at Woods Tennis Center, but they also continued their undefeated seasons in all four divisions heading into the Class A state tournament next Thursday and Friday in Omaha.

Freshman Hunter Nelson improved to 37-0 at No. 1 singles with three wins Friday, taking down Kearney's Asher Saulsbury 6-2, 6-3 in the finals. Kirby Le, East's lone senior in the lineup, combined with sophomore Caden Haar for the No. 1 doubles title. They improved to 41-0 after a 6-3, 6-0 conquest over Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber and Ruyter Jamison for the gold medal.

Another freshman, Samarth Sajeesh (37-0), lost just one game in three matches at No. 2 singles, finishing his day with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph against Lincoln Southwest's Barrett Warner in the finals. Sophomore Joe Bucknell and freshman Kayden Le (39-0) overcame early deficits in both sets of a 6-4, 6-4 win over Southwest seniors Chase Benson and Cooper Malone in the No. 2 doubles finals.

No school in Class A state history has ever gone undefeated in all four divisions for an entire season, but East can pull off the accomplishment with a clean sweep at state.

"Our approach all season has been we don't talk about winning this or winning that," East coach Chris Stock said after his team piled up 120 points, 40 more than Kearney and Lincoln Southeast, who tied for second with 80 each.

"We just focus on what's in front of us, playing our brand of tennis and just having fun. These guys work extremely hard in practice, and all of that pays off on days like today."

Kirby Le has had to adjust to a new role on the team this season. He was the Class A state runner-up last year at No. 1 singles and seemed like the heir-apparent to win a state singles title this fall. Nelson, a top-five player in the six-state Missouri Valley Section in boys 14-and-under singles, won the preseason challenge matches against Le to claim the spot.

"Those matches (against Nelson) didn't turn out my way, but I'm fine with either singles or doubles," said Le, who is still getting good singles workouts in practice going against Nelson every day. "I played No. 1 doubles as a freshman, so I'm excited to have a chance for a state title there."

Le has also embraced his leadership role as the lone senior in the lineup.

"Half of our top six are freshmen, and since I have the most experience, I try to give them as much advice as possible, especially coming into the state tournament next week," Le said.

Nelson's tennis experience on the regional and national level, his consistent baseline game, his ability to move opponents side-to-side and then close points out at the net have translated well to Nebraska high school tennis.

"No. 1 singles has been hard competition and every match is a challenge," said Nelson, the son of Woods Tennis Center pro Sam Nelson, who played on four state championship teams at East in the early 1990s. "It helps having such a strong team in practice every day. It's a grind and it makes all of us better."