Playing their style of tennis.That has been the message this season for the Lincoln Pius X boys tennis team.
A year after winning the Class B state championship, the Thunderbolts have moved to Class A where they are once again real contenders.
For some schools, the transition from one class to another would be difficult, but for Pius X it has been smooth as butter as the Bolts have all their players in the top four seeds in the upcoming state tournament while posting some of the best team results in the state.
“We just want to play the best competition, so if that’s in Class A, then we want to play the best players in the state,” said Lincoln Pius X head coach Nolan DeWispelare. “We really want to play the best competition for us and while we don’t always win those matches, it’s a good test for us and tells what we need to work on.”
One of the major pillars of success this year in Class A for the Bolts was the fact that they haven’t changed their schedule much throughout DeWispelare’s time. That includes a schedule that is mostly Class A schools along with some Class B powers.
“Most of the schedule and most of the things that we play we were already doing when we were Class B, which was one of the reasons why we were really successful in Class B,” said DeWispelare.
You have free articles remaining.
However, the schedule isn’t the only reason why the Bolts have had an easy transition. Mason Warner and Will Ulrich are the defending Class B No.1 and No. 2 singles state champions, and they haven’t skipped a beat playing in the Class A field. As a result, they bring an extra dynamic that is able to elevate the rest of the team.
“They’ve had a good hand in our doubles success because we have them in working and challenging those guys, so I think everyone benefits from their level and what they bring to practice,” DeWispelare mentioned.
As the focus now turns to the state tournament on Thursday, Pius X is in prime position to make some noise on the biggest stage of all. Warner is the No. 2 seed in No. 1 singles, while Ulrich is the top seed in No. 2 singles. Will Olson and Joseph Plachy in No. 1 doubles are the two-seed, while the No. 2 doubles team of Thomas O’Donnell and Jase Woita are the four-seed.
However, in order to lift the hardware and win state titles in two different classes in consecutive years, DeWispelare says it’s all about doing what he has been preaching all year long.
“It’s about playing our tennis. Not getting wrapped up about other players, teams, or sentimentality to it. Just playing Pius tennis, working hard for every point, and just earning it.”