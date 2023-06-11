The talent in Lincoln city tennis runs deep. Here's a look at the top performances from the past spring in the Capital City:
Player, school, yr., (rec.) state
No. 1 singles: Corinne Barber, Southeast, so., (37-2), 3rd/A
No. 1 singles: Cecilia Ulrich, Pius X, sr., (27-8), 6th/A
No. 2 singles: Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur, East, jr., (29-9), 3rd/A
No. 1 doubles: Helen Jamison, sr., and Carolyn Skold, so., Southeast, (30-9), 2nd/A
No. 2 doubles: Tailyn Jay, sr., and Maitreyi Purandare, sr., East, (38-2), 2nd/A
No. 2 doubles: Brynn Person, jr., and Piper Ruhl, jr., North Star, (28-2), 4th/A
Honorary captains: Barber, Southeast.
