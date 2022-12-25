 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TENNIS

2022 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Boys tennis

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

Player, school, yr., record, state finish

No. 1 singles: Hunter Nelson, East, fr., 40-0, 1st/A

No. 1 singles: Markus Rutledge, Southeast, jr., 25-12, 2nd/A

No. 1 doubles: Caden Haar, so.; Kirby Le, sr., 44-0, 1st/A

No. 1 doubles: Nahum Barber, jr.; Ruyter Jamison, so., Southeast, 34-13, 2nd/A

No. 2 singles: Samarth Sajeesh, East, fr., 40-0, 1st/A

No. 2. singles: Barrett Warner, Southwest, so., 29-8, 2nd/A

No. 2 doubles: Joseph Bucknell, so.; Kayden Le, fr.; 42-0, 1st/A

No. 2 doubles: Chase Benson, sr.; Cooper Malone, sr., Southwest, 25-6, 2nd/A

Honorary captain: Hunter Nelson, East.

 

