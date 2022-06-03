2022 All-City Spring Sports: Girls tennis

The talent in Lincoln city tennis runs deep. Here's a look at the top performances from the past spring in the Capital City:
Player, school, yr., (rec.) state
No. 1 singles: Belinda Rademacher, East, fr. (34-6), 1st/A
No. 1 singles: Camilla Ibrahimova, Southeast, sr., (31-3), 2nd/A
No. 2 singles: Corinne Barber, Southeast, sr., (32-0), 1st/A
No. 1 doubles: Grace Bartolome, sr., and Ella Dean, sr., Southwest, (36-3), 1st/A
No. 2 doubles: Gibsen Chapman, so., and Kristina Le, sr., East, (32-9), 2nd/A
No. 2 doubles: Parker Brown, jr., and Sophia Heinrich, sr., Southwest, (29-6), 2nd/A
Honorary captains: Rademacher, East, and Ibrahimova, Southeast.