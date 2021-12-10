2021 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Boys tennis

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:
Player, school, yr., record, state finish
No. 1 singles: Kirby Le, East, jr., 37-2, 2nd/A
No. 1 singles: Markus Rutledge, Southwest, so., 22-11, 6th/A
No. 1 doubles: Kyle Givens, sr.; Gabriel Whiston, jr., East, 33-0, 1st/A
No. 1 doubles: Cooper Wesslund, sr.; Kaden McCoy, sr., North Star, 32-7, 5th/A
No. 2 singles: Yakub Islamov, East, so., 32-1, 2nd/A
No. 2 doubles: Kaiden Bradley, sr.; Caden Haar, fr., East, 33-0, 1st/A
Honorary captain: Kirby Le, East.