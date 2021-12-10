 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Boys tennis
0 Comments

2021 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Boys tennis

  • 0
HAC boys tennis, 10.4

Lincoln East's Kirby Le returns the ball to Kearney's Asher Saulsbury in the No. 1 singles during Heartland Athletic Conference tennis tournament on Oct. 4 at Woods Tennis Center.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

Player, school, yr., record, state finish

No. 1 singles: Kirby Le, East, jr., 37-2, 2nd/A

No. 1 singles: Markus Rutledge, Southwest, so., 22-11, 6th/A

No. 1 doubles: Kyle Givens, sr.; Gabriel Whiston, jr., East, 33-0, 1st/A

No. 1 doubles: Cooper Wesslund, sr.; Kaden McCoy, sr., North Star, 32-7, 5th/A

No. 2 singles: Yakub Islamov, East, so., 32-1, 2nd/A

No. 2 doubles: Kaiden Bradley, sr.; Caden Haar, fr., East, 33-0, 1st/A

Honorary captain: Kirby Le, East.

2021 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Girls golf
2021 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Volleyball
2021 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Cross country
2021 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Softball

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News