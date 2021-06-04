 Skip to main content
2021 All-City spring sports: Girls tennis
2021 All-City spring sports: Girls tennis

Girls state tennis, 5.21

Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy hits a shot during the Class A No. 1 singles championship match at the girls state tennis tournament May 21 at Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

Name, school, yr., state finish (rec.)

No. 1 singles: Clare Plachy, Pius X, sr., 1st (31-3)

No. 1 singles: Camilla Ibrahimova, Southeast, jr., 3rd (28-5)

No. 1 doubles: Caroline Miller (sr.) and Allyson Keitges (jr.), Southeast, 1st (31-4)

No. 1 doubles: Elly Johnsen (sr.) and Kristina Le (jr.), East, 2nd (35-8)

No. 2 singles: Cece Ulrich, Pius X, so., 1st (33-1)

No. 2 doubles: Ella Ford (sr.) and Meg Hove (sr.), Southwest, 1st (31-6)

Honorary captain: Clare Plachy, Pius X.

