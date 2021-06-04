2021 All-City spring sports: Girls tennis

Lincoln Journal Star
A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:
Name, school, yr., state finish (rec.)
No. 1 singles: Clare Plachy, Pius X, sr., 1st (31-3)
No. 1 singles: Camilla Ibrahimova, Southeast, jr., 3rd (28-5)
No. 1 doubles: Caroline Miller (sr.) and Allyson Keitges (jr.), Southeast, 1st (31-4)
No. 1 doubles: Elly Johnsen (sr.) and Kristina Le (jr.), East, 2nd (35-8)
No. 2 singles: Cece Ulrich, Pius X, so., 1st (33-1)
No. 2 doubles: Ella Ford (sr.) and Meg Hove (sr.), Southwest, 1st (31-6)
Honorary captain: Clare Plachy, Pius X.
