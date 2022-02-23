Whether it's lightening the mood at practice or turning it up at meets, LSW seniors know how to set the tone

Tommy Palmer and his Lincoln Southwest swimming teammates had an idea at practice one day.
What if they made their own hot tub in the locker room? Yes, a hot tub.
They grabbed a gym mat, to form the walls of this amusing project, and kicked on the hot water from the showers.
"(The water) didn't get very high," Palmer said. "It kind of worked."
There's never a dull moment at the Southwest pool, Palmer says.
The Silver Hawks love to have fun. They also love to race fast.
Led by a talented senior class that likes to keep it light, but also knows when to ratchet it up in practice and on meet day, the Southwest boys are looking to defend their championship when the state swimming and diving meet begins Thursday and ends Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
A year ago, Southwest ended Creighton Prep's 14-year reign as state champion. The Hawks' title run helped the boys get out of the shadows of the girls program a bit, coach Ross Mueller said. Southwest won five girls state titles over a recent six-year stretch.
Creighton Prep has the depth to regain the top spot. Omaha Westside may have a say in the team race, as well. Southwest is deep, too, especially in a senior class that has five swimmers signed to compete in college.
Palmer, a five-time individual state champion, is headed to Arizona. Kael Mlinek, a three-time state champ, will swim at Princeton. Mason Schroeder, who won a state title in the 200-yard backstroke last year, and Thomas Neil will go up the road to swim at the new Omaha men's program. Ashton Bailey inked with Division II Truman State.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer enjoys the moment after winning the boys 100-yard freestyle during the state swimming meet finals in 2020 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Journal Star file photo
Southwest also has one of the state's top divers in senior Seth Blaser. Junior Michael Fraley is committed to Omaha.
Having college-level swimmers on the team gives the younger guys an up-close look at what needs to be done to reach such a high level, Mueller said. And having swimmers like Palmer and Mlinek, two decorated swimmers who are very fast, pushes the other swimmers in practice.
"They're showing (the underclassmen) what it takes to get to where they are," Mueller said. "That's huge when you try to keep a successful program going on for multiple years other than a couple."
The seniors have made a big impact on the program, but the program also has made an impact on them. The team is very close, Palmer notes.
"This team has really done a lot for me," Mlinek said. "It's really made me more social, has made me happier as a person, just to kind of be a part of everything. It's been a really fun experience."
Speaking of fun, the Silver Hawks like to thrive in that category, too.
They'll play games, write funny things on the whiteboards and turn up the music. In a sport that demands a high level of training — including during those 5:45 a.m. sessions — letting loose is an important component to a successful season.
But the Silver Hawks also know when to get serious.
"It's equal parts of messing around, having a good time, keeping it fun," said Schroeder, who spent his first two years at Lincoln East before going to Southwest. "And then there's equal parts of getting up and swimming and making sure we're going fast, making sure we're working hard."
Southwest is hoping its hard work results in a second state title. This year's state meet also will give Schroeder, Mlinek, Neil and Palmer a chance to re-set a state record in the 200 medley relay.
It's been a fun ride for the Southwest seniors. Now they look for a fun finish.
"Being able to represent my team and my school at such a big level, I'll definitely remember that," Palmer said. "Whenever it's offseason and we're swimming with our clubs, we're all just wanting to get back here just because the atmosphere is super-fun.
"If we're able to get that repeat, that would be really awesome. That would mean a lot for this team and a lot for the underclassmen, especially."
Photos: Revisiting the 2021 state swimming finals in February
Lincoln Southwest’s Kael Mlinek (right) hugs Norfolk's Mason Olmer after Mlinek won the 100 breaststroke at the state swimming championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Kael Mlinek competes in the boys 100-yard breaststroke last year at the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Gretna’s Kalvin Hahn swims in the boys 100 breaststroke Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Trent Ahlberg adjust his goggles before competing in the boys consolation 400-yard freestyle relay Saturday during the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s Andrew Hood (right) consoles teammate John Watson after realizing they lost their 14-year state team championship streak after the 400 freestyle relay Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Braden Westphal competes in the boys consolation 400-yard freestyle relay Saturday during state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest took home the boys team title at the state swimming championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep finished runner-up at the boys state swimming championships on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson cheers on his team from the starting blocks during the boy’s 500-yard freestyle at the state meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Aidin Kolb checks his swimming cap before competing in the boys 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's swimmers cheer on their teammates in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest team members jump into the pool after winning the state championship and the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers leap from the starting blocks in the consolation boys 500 freestyle Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers warm up before the start of state championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Mason Schroeder (left) points to his team as Creighton Prep’s Ben Ravnsborg reacts to his final time in the boy’s 100-yard backstroke Saturday during the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer celebrates after his team won the boys 200 freestyle relay Saturday during the state championships at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Grand Island's Kai Wilson competes in the boys 500-yard freestyle Saturday during the state meet at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South’s Ryan Mayo competes in the boys 100-yard butterfly during the boys state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson (left) gets a hug from teammate Luke Muse after winning the boys 500-yard freestyle during the boys state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star’s Alex Schadt celebrates after completing in the boys 50-yard freestyle during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates after his team won the boys 200-yard medley relay during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer celebrates winning the boys 200-yard freestyle at the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson springs off the starting blocks in the boys 200-yard IM during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer reacts after the boys 50-yard freestyle race during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson competes in the boys 200-yard IM during the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer celebrates after realizing his teammate Ethan Reida (not pictured) placed second in the boys 50-yard freestyle at the boys state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods (right) gets a hug from Omaha Westside's Natalie Harris after Woods won the 500-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian head coach B.J. Christiansen jumps in the pool along with his team after Marian won the team championship at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian swimmers celebrate after winning the team title at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder shows reacts as she looks at the board at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The reflection of swimmers and coaches are shown while the national anthem is played at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers compete in the first heat of the girls 200-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Swimmers compete in the first heat of the girls 200-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian swimmers after winning the team title at the state swimming meet last year at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
A pair of rubber ducks wait next to a swim cap during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest swimmers cheer for their teammates during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian swimmers jump into the pool after winning the team title at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Katy Foley swims in the girls 400-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Ashlea Johnson competes in the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Molly Von Seggern springs from the staring block to compete in the girls 400-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Molly Von Seggern (bottom) is congratulated by her teammates after finishing the girls 400-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard North’s Hannah Hailu gets a hug from coach Any Cunningham after Hailu won the girls 100-yard backstroke at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard North’s Hannah Hailu gets a hug from coach Any Cunningham after Hailu won the girls 100-yard backstroke at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian's 400-yard freestyle relay team hugs head coach B.J. Christiansen after winning the event at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Marian won the girls team title at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest earned runner-up honors in the girls team race at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/27/2021 – Marian’s Josie Hood preparers to compete in the girls 100 yard freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, during girls state championships at Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s Josie Hood prepares to compete in the girls 100-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals at the Devaney Sports Center in 2021.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals on Feb. 27 at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/27/2021 – Marian’s Josie Hood reacts to winning the girls 100 yard freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, during girls state championships at Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Bella Livingston (right) hugs Omaha Marian’s Josie Hood after competing in the girls 100-yard freestyle during last year's state meet. Hood and Livingston are each going after state titles this year.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/27/2021 – Marian’s Maddie Clark pushes off at the start of the in the girls 200 Yard medley relay on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, during girls state championships at Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle during the girls state championships at the Devaney Sports Center in 2021.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the girls state championships at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby reacts after winning the girls 50-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger (top) competes in the girls 200-yard IM during the state swimming finals at the Devaney Sports Center in 2021.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby competes in the girls 50-yard freestyle during the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby reacts after winning the girls 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Marian’s JoJo Randby reacts after winning the girls 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
