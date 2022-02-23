Whether it's lightening the mood at practice or turning it up at meets, LSW seniors know how to set the tone

Tommy Palmer and his Lincoln Southwest swimming teammates had an idea at practice one day.

What if they made their own hot tub in the locker room? Yes, a hot tub.

They grabbed a gym mat, to form the walls of this amusing project, and kicked on the hot water from the showers.

"(The water) didn't get very high," Palmer said. "It kind of worked."

There's never a dull moment at the Southwest pool, Palmer says.

The Silver Hawks love to have fun. They also love to race fast.

Led by a talented senior class that likes to keep it light, but also knows when to ratchet it up in practice and on meet day, the Southwest boys are looking to defend their championship when the state swimming and diving meet begins Thursday and ends Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

A year ago, Southwest ended Creighton Prep's 14-year reign as state champion. The Hawks' title run helped the boys get out of the shadows of the girls program a bit, coach Ross Mueller said. Southwest won five girls state titles over a recent six-year stretch.

Creighton Prep has the depth to regain the top spot. Omaha Westside may have a say in the team race, as well. Southwest is deep, too, especially in a senior class that has five swimmers signed to compete in college.

Palmer, a five-time individual state champion, is headed to Arizona. Kael Mlinek, a three-time state champ, will swim at Princeton. Mason Schroeder, who won a state title in the 200-yard backstroke last year, and Thomas Neil will go up the road to swim at the new Omaha men's program. Ashton Bailey inked with Division II Truman State.

Southwest also has one of the state's top divers in senior Seth Blaser. Junior Michael Fraley is committed to Omaha.

Having college-level swimmers on the team gives the younger guys an up-close look at what needs to be done to reach such a high level, Mueller said. And having swimmers like Palmer and Mlinek, two decorated swimmers who are very fast, pushes the other swimmers in practice.

"They're showing (the underclassmen) what it takes to get to where they are," Mueller said. "That's huge when you try to keep a successful program going on for multiple years other than a couple."

The seniors have made a big impact on the program, but the program also has made an impact on them. The team is very close, Palmer notes.

"This team has really done a lot for me," Mlinek said. "It's really made me more social, has made me happier as a person, just to kind of be a part of everything. It's been a really fun experience."

Speaking of fun, the Silver Hawks like to thrive in that category, too.

They'll play games, write funny things on the whiteboards and turn up the music. In a sport that demands a high level of training — including during those 5:45 a.m. sessions — letting loose is an important component to a successful season.

But the Silver Hawks also know when to get serious.

"It's equal parts of messing around, having a good time, keeping it fun," said Schroeder, who spent his first two years at Lincoln East before going to Southwest. "And then there's equal parts of getting up and swimming and making sure we're going fast, making sure we're working hard."

Southwest is hoping its hard work results in a second state title. This year's state meet also will give Schroeder, Mlinek, Neil and Palmer a chance to re-set a state record in the 200 medley relay.

It's been a fun ride for the Southwest seniors. Now they look for a fun finish.

"Being able to represent my team and my school at such a big level, I'll definitely remember that," Palmer said. "Whenever it's offseason and we're swimming with our clubs, we're all just wanting to get back here just because the atmosphere is super-fun.

"If we're able to get that repeat, that would be really awesome. That would mean a lot for this team and a lot for the underclassmen, especially."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

