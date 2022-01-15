When not recruiting new swimming teammates, LNE's Maxwell perfecting her fly technique

Maxwell will take hard practices if it means reaching her goal of finishing in the top eight at state. She took ninth in the 100 butterfly at last year's state event.

The Gene Cotter meet was a good test to show where Maxwell is in her progression. Because she wasn't in the water as much during the fall because of cross country, Maxwell is just now ratcheting up her training.

"This (Saturday's meet) is kind of an accumulation of all the hard work and trying to make up for lost time that we didn’t have in the fall," Northeast coach Sam Bach said.

"This was probably her best all-around meet."

State isn't the only goal for Maxwell. She's still taking aim at the school record in the 200 IM (off by a few seconds) while trying to reset her school mark in the 100 butterfly. The Rocket girls also have a chance at the 200 freestyle relay record.

And if there are any athletes thinking about swimming at Northeast, Maxwell might find them.