When not recruiting new swimming teammates, LNE's Maxwell perfecting her fly technique

Elsie Maxwell is the top girls swimmer at Lincoln Northeast. The junior, it appears, also is the team's top recruiter.
While out for cross country last fall, Maxwell encouraged a couple of runners to go out for the swimming and diving team during the winter.
At the Gene Cotter Invitational on Saturday at Lincoln High, Maxwell's focus was on winning and taking the next step in a series of steps toward podium finishes at next month's state meet.
The Rocket junior won her best event, the 100-yard butterfly, in 1 minute, 1.19 seconds, and the 200 individual medley in 2:17.91 to earn an auto-cut time in the event. Both times were season-best marks.
"This year there’s a lot more competition throughout every event, honestly," said Maxwell, who has won the 100 butterfly three times now at the Cotter meet. "I knew there would be girls from Grand Island or Kearney that I would have to go against that may compete for the top spot in those races, so that was definitely big for me in this meet to come out with those wins."
Maxwell was happy with her 100 butterfly time, especially considering she didn't rest for Saturday's meet.
"This year, at least, we've done a lot more harder practices, especially this week," she said.
Maxwell will take hard practices if it means reaching her goal of finishing in the top eight at state. She took ninth in the 100 butterfly at last year's state event.
The Gene Cotter meet was a good test to show where Maxwell is in her progression. Because she wasn't in the water as much during the fall because of cross country, Maxwell is just now ratcheting up her training.
"This (Saturday's meet) is kind of an accumulation of all the hard work and trying to make up for lost time that we didn’t have in the fall," Northeast coach Sam Bach said.
"This was probably her best all-around meet."
State isn't the only goal for Maxwell. She's still taking aim at the school record in the 200 IM (off by a few seconds) while trying to reset her school mark in the 100 butterfly. The Rocket girls also have a chance at the 200 freestyle relay record.
And if there are any athletes thinking about swimming at Northeast, Maxwell might find them.
"Heck, yeah," said Bach, who leads a program that takes pride in getting athletes from all corners of the school to go out for swimming. "We love seeing traditional athletes come into our program, enjoy it, and see gains meet after meet after meet. It’s word of mouth, it’s a lot of that grassroots recruiting."
The Northeast boys and girls each finished third in Saturday's meet. Grand Island won the girls team title and Kearney took the boys crown.
Grand Island's Ashley Nelson (200 and 500 freestyles) was a two-time individual winner on the girls side. Grand Island's Michael Sambula-Monzalvo (200 and 500 freestyles), Kearney's Kinney (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) and Kearney's Dankert (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) each won two boys events.
East girls second at Millard North
Freshman Avari Wischhoff won the 100 freestyle to lead the Lincoln East girls to a second-place finish at the Millard North Invitational.
Wischhoff won her race in :52.83. Host Millard North won the girls team title, and Elkhorn/Elkhorn South won on the boys side.
Lincoln Pius X was fourth in the boys standings, and Lincoln East was fifth. The Thunderbolts were aided by runner-up finishes in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
