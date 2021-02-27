'We really wanted it': How a relay spark helped Lincoln Southwest boys 'fight' to (barely) end Creighton Prep's long title run

Creighton Prep and Lincoln Southwest had a lot of swimmers competing during Saturday’s high school championships, so the scenarios for determining a state champion seemed endless.
But by the final event, the math was quite simple for Southwest, which at the time was clinging to a 4½-point lead: Just finish ahead of the Junior Jays in the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Devaney Sports Center.
On a day where the Silver Hawks accumulated seven gold medals, it was a silver-medal finish that felt best.
Lincoln Southwest finished second to Elkhorn/Elkhorn South in the final relay, but ahead of Creighton Prep (third place), to hold on for the school’s first boys state championship.
“That’s like the most satisfying second place ever,” junior Tommy Palmer said.
Palmer and fellow junior Kael Mlinek each won two events, junior Mason Schroeder won his first individual gold medal and Southwest won two relays in a 391-point effort. Creighton Prep finished with 385½ points and saw its incredible run of 14 straight state championships come to an end in the closest boys finish since 2007.
“We really wanted it,” said Schroeder, who won the 100-yard backstroke in a season-best 51.11 seconds. “The beginning of the season, we’re like, 'Hey, Prep’s not as strong this year. We can end the streak.’ That was the main goal and we fought for it."
Southwest learned Saturday morning that it certainly was going to have to fight for it. Scoring the state meet based on the pre-meet seedings, Southwest was looking at nearly a 100-point advantage over the Junior Jays before prelims.
But Creighton Prep had a big day Friday, locking up 18 spots in Saturday’s championship finals. Southwest coaches re-scored the meet after prelims, and saw itself down about 22 points.
Coach Ross Mueller told his team they needed to step it up.
"'Everybody has to move up if we want this,'" he told the guys. "'It doesn’t matter if you’re second, third, ninth, 16th, you guys got to push it and you guys got to beat everybody else next to you.' And, man, did they step up to that."
The team of Schroeder, Mlinek, Palmer and Tyler Reida began the day by setting a meet record in the 200 medley relay, finishing in 1:31.10.
And then momentum carried over.
"I think getting the state record in the first relay got them hyped up," Creighton Prep coach Tom Beck said. "They just got the momentum going with that first relay, and then they just rode that, and we couldn’t match it.
"It was kind of like a basketball game where it was like a 15-0 run and I needed to take a timeout."
Palmer swam lifetime-best times in the 200 freestyle (1:39.89) and 50 freestyle (:20.04) to win each. Mlinek won the 100 freestyle in :46.04 and he repeated as champ in the 100 breaststroke in :55.09.
"It was the biggest motivator,” Mlinek said of winning races to rack up points. "'Like, 'We’ve got to get these points."
Palmer was the anchor leg in the 200 freestyle relay and rallied the Silver Hawks to victory there.
But the Silver Hawks had several other swimmers best their prelim times and finals seeds.
No one jumped up quite like Reida, who grabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot for the 50 freestyle on Friday, and then made the climb to a silver medal Saturday.
Palmer’s expression said it all. The Arizona recruit wanted to go under :20 in the 50. When he popped his head out of the water and saw he didn’t, he hit the water in disappointment. And then he saw his coaches.
"I saw my coaches freaking out and I look over and saw the two next to Ethan Reida’s name and I got so hyped," Palmer said. "We talked about it for a while, like 'Hey, let’s get 1-2. We’ve got this, we’ve got this,' and then we did. I loved that moment."
Still, the team race remained extremely tight.
Creighton Prep trailed 230-191½ and then took the lead with a 1-2-5 finish in the 500 freestyle. Southwest later led 288-285½, and Mlinek’s win in the 100 breaststroke helped keep LSW in front at 357-353½.
That led to the buildup for the 400 freestyle relay. Not even a 10-minute delay before the final race, caused by a timing issue, could halt the suspense on day where spectators were not allowed inside due to COVID-19.
Creighton Prep swimmers began chanting, "Here comes Prep!" Lincoln Southwest swimmers started chanting, “Let’s go Southwest!” and moments later, many other teams in the bleachers started chanting, "Let’s go Southwest!"
"We had some guys that were really hurting, especially when the crowd is cheering," Beck said. "They’re all getting together to cheer basically against you. I said, 'Hey, that means they’re tired of seeing the same team win all the time.'
"But we have pride in our school, pride in our team and program, and they fought like heck yesterday and today and I’m very proud of them."
Southwest's gold rush Saturday resembled some of the dominant runs by the Southwest girls from 2016-2019, when the Olivia Calegans, Dannie Dilsavers, Berkeley Livingstons and Alana Palmers racked up gold medal after gold medal.
Mueller was a Southwest assistant at the end of that run. Now he got the chance to help the Southwest boys, who finished 12th here four years ago, to enjoy a similar run.
There are five girls championship banners hanging above the Southwest pool. Now they'll be making room for a boys banner that will have many stories to tell.
"The boys have always been kind of sitting back watching the girls be the dominant force," Mueller said. "(The boys) know that they just needed to keep working, working and working, and the crew that we had, they knew they could step up and be that dominant force."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.