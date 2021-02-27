'We really wanted it': How a relay spark helped Lincoln Southwest boys 'fight' to (barely) end Creighton Prep's long title run

Palmer swam lifetime-best times in the 200 freestyle (1:39.89) and 50 freestyle (:20.04) to win each. Mlinek won the 100 freestyle in :46.04 and he repeated as champ in the 100 breaststroke in :55.09.

"It was the biggest motivator,” Mlinek said of winning races to rack up points. "'Like, 'We’ve got to get these points."

Palmer was the anchor leg in the 200 freestyle relay and rallied the Silver Hawks to victory there.

But the Silver Hawks had several other swimmers best their prelim times and finals seeds.

No one jumped up quite like Reida, who grabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot for the 50 freestyle on Friday, and then made the climb to a silver medal Saturday.

Palmer’s expression said it all. The Arizona recruit wanted to go under :20 in the 50. When he popped his head out of the water and saw he didn’t, he hit the water in disappointment. And then he saw his coaches.

"I saw my coaches freaking out and I look over and saw the two next to Ethan Reida’s name and I got so hyped," Palmer said. "We talked about it for a while, like 'Hey, let’s get 1-2. We’ve got this, we’ve got this,' and then we did. I loved that moment."

Still, the team race remained extremely tight.