Virtual meets and all, how schools and swimmers are adjusting in order to have a season in 2020-21

Despite the many changes and unknowns, the swimmers are just happy to be back in the water, Ruoff said.

"I'm hoping (we) have some great swims in spite of everything, but I think from a coaching perspective, we're hoping they learn perseverance in the face of adversity," Ruoff said. "There are a large number of challenges this year that we know of now and I'm sure we'll see more down the road, and finding a way to rise and beat that challenge and excel in the circumstances."

On par with anything else in 2020, teams don't know what the next few weeks will look like. It's also unlikely conference and state meets will look the same.

Bach said the key will be finding ways to motivate kids to do their best, to train hard, to stay positive and give them a sense that there will be a satisfactory endpoint. The beginning, though it started late, is off to a good start.

"It's a testament to all the athletes in town who are doing winter sports or doing things with their teams," Bach said. "They're choosing to make a sacrifice and as long as they can do it in a safe and productive manner, that's a lot of passion and drive.

"That's the type of morals and things we like to teach these kids every day. They're living it."

