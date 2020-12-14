Virtual meets and all, how schools and swimmers are adjusting in order to have a season in 2020-21

Imagine this:
You're in the middle lane for the 50-yard freestyle. You step onto the block, loosen your arms and take one more deep breath before the start signal.
The swimmer expected to push you for first place is not in the next lane. He or she is at another pool across town, competing in the same event.
Welcome to the 2020-21 high school swimming season.
Coaches, activity directors, schools and the NSAA have taken many steps to assure sports can be played safely in the fall and winter. Changes have been made to how and when teams practice, how many fans are in the stands and in-game routines — widening the sidelines in football, no bench switches in volleyball, no handshakes afterward.
No sport may be more affected than swimming and diving.
There are aspects of the sport that don't fit within the current COVID-19 climate. For example, the Lincoln Southeast Invitational, one of the biggest meets of the year, can attract around 400 competitors. That's a lot of swimmers confined to one space.
That has led to the cancellation of the Southeast Invitational (the diving portion will still go on) and many other large invitationals. Millard South and Millard North also have canceled swimming invites for later in the season. Lincoln High's Gene Cotter has not been canceled, but it will be done partially virtually or split up among multiple schools.
Some meets and duals may be conducted virtually where teams compete at their own schools and then log the times at the end of the meet.
"Competitively it's not ideal, but it fits in line with our restrictions and trying to keep things safe for the kids, and making sure we can keep the season going," Lincoln Southeast coach Brett Ruoff said.
Meets like the Southeast and Gene Cotter events are "benchmark meets," Lincoln Northeast coach Sam Bach says. They're good measuring-stick meets to see where a swimmer is timewise and where they need to be. Without those meets, swimmers will have to find new ways to reach their time goals.
"The nice thing about having multiple teams, in the real world, is more competition, and it really brings those kids in the middle of the road to compete with the kids at the top of their game, and that's when you start to see to see a lot of those faster times," Bach said.
Teams will rely more on times in dual meets. Because of the three-week pause in competitions and practices in Lancaster County, the training timelines for swimmers started late, and that has led to several schedule changes.
Lincoln Northeast is looking to get a couple of events in before Christmas, while Lincoln Southeast won't have its first competition until after Jan. 1, less than two months before the scheduled state meet.
"They all kind of understand in perspective that we're all about three weeks behind the curve with everybody else in the state, so every yard, every minute we have training together counts even more," Bach said. "I think we're all coming to terms with that, but overall it's been really fun."
It can be hard to find a seat at swimming meets, but that won't be the case this season. Attendance will be limited, and any multi-team events hosted by Lincoln Public Schools will have zero spectators. Instead, the bleachers will be used by teams so there are fewer people on the pool decks.
Roster numbers also have to be factored in. Because there are limits to how many people can be in the pool, some teams may have to face cuts to accommodate the current COVID-19 restrictions. Lincoln East is among the programs in the city that has a high number of competitors out for swimming and diving. East co-head coach Emma McEntarffer said she thought cuts were going to be needed, but "I'm happy to say that even with all of the guidelines in place, we did not have to cut a single kid."
Bach and Ruoff each said they have seen a slight decline in numbers this year — as is the case with other sports, too — as kids opt-out for safety concerns.
Despite the many changes and unknowns, the swimmers are just happy to be back in the water, Ruoff said.
"I'm hoping (we) have some great swims in spite of everything, but I think from a coaching perspective, we're hoping they learn perseverance in the face of adversity," Ruoff said. "There are a large number of challenges this year that we know of now and I'm sure we'll see more down the road, and finding a way to rise and beat that challenge and excel in the circumstances."
On par with anything else in 2020, teams don't know what the next few weeks will look like. It's also unlikely conference and state meets will look the same.
Bach said the key will be finding ways to motivate kids to do their best, to train hard, to stay positive and give them a sense that there will be a satisfactory endpoint. The beginning, though it started late, is off to a good start.
"It's a testament to all the athletes in town who are doing winter sports or doing things with their teams," Bach said. "They're choosing to make a sacrifice and as long as they can do it in a safe and productive manner, that's a lot of passion and drive.
"That's the type of morals and things we like to teach these kids every day. They're living it."
