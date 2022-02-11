The HAC swimming finals are Saturday. Here's what to watch after Friday's prelims

The Lincoln Southwest boys swim team is seeking to defend two titles in the next 15 days — a conference title and a state title.

The Silver Hawks appear set to cross off one of those Saturday after a dominant showing during Friday's Heartland Athletic Conference swimming preliminaries at the Fremont YMCA. Southwest is the top seed for eight of Saturday's 11 finals, which begin at 2 p.m.

Seniors Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek each set meet records, as did Southwest's 200-yard medley relay team.

On the girls side, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest positioned themselves to battle for the HAC title. It could come down to relays, where East is seeded No. 1 in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle events.

Here's what to watch for Saturday:

* Three swimmers finished within half a second of each other in the boys 200 freestyle. Grand Island's Michael Sambula-Monzalvo had the fastest time at 1 minute, 45.50 seconds, but Lincoln Southwest's Michael Fraley (1:45.66) and Aidin Kolb (1:45.76) were right there, too.

* The race to watch will be the boys 50 freestyle, which will feature teammates Palmer and Mlinek clashing and splashing for gold. Palmer, an Arizona recruit, went :20.66 in Friday's prelims, and Mlinek, a Princeton recruit, went :20.72. Palmer is looking to repeat as HAC champion.

* Palmer set a meet record in the 100 freestyle Friday, finishing in :45.63. He'll look to lower that time Saturday. Mlinek broke his own HAC record in the 100 breaststroke (:53.32).

* Lincoln East freshman Jadeon Carter had a strong HAC debut. He recorded the fastest time in the 500 freestyle (4:46.29), and was fourth in 200 freestyle qualifying.

* Another Lincoln East freshman positioned herself for a couple of golds. Avari Wischhof is the top-seeded girls swimmer in the 100 backstroke (:58.16) and 200 freestyle (1:54.98). Both are season-best times.

* Southwest junior Bella Livingston had the best two times in the 50 (:23.94) and 100 (:52.26) freestyles. She'll look to hold off some good challengers, including Lincoln Southeast sophomore Natalya Woods, who won a couple of HAC titles last year. Livingston and Woods had some good duels last year.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.