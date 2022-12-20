Swimming and diving results, 12/20

Boys swimming
LINCOLN EAST 120½, MILLARD NORTH 65½
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln East (Kassebaum, Agnew, Frederick, Schlegelmilch), 1:42; 200 freestyle--Carter, Lincoln East, 1:49; 200 IM--Hoesing, Lincoln East, 2:07; 50 freestyle--Paup, Lincoln East, :22; diving--Lenz, Lincoln East, 198.82; 100 fly--Myres, Millard North, :56; 100 freestyle--Paup, Lincoln East, :49; 500 freestyle--Carter, Lincoln East, 4:51; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Hoesing, Frederick, Schlegelmilch, Paup), 1:32; 100 backstroke--Frederick, Lincoln East, :55; 100 breaststroke--Agnew, Lincoln East, 1:03; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Carter, Paup, Watkins, Hoesing), 3:26.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
EVENT WINNERS/TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Lincoln Northeast (Kessler, Piipo, Kramer, Downs), 1:52; 2. Columbus, 2:00; 3. Lincoln Northeast, 2:19; 200 freestyle--1. Reiff, Columbus, 2:01; 2. Kessler, Lincoln Northeast, 2:07; 3. Cejka, Lincoln Northeast, 2:22; 200 IM--1. Downs, Lincoln Northeast, 2:27; 2. Scribner, Lincoln Northeast, 2:42; 50 freestyle--1. Reiff, Columbus, :24; 2. Kramer, Lincoln Northeast, :25; 3. Zobel-Stevens, Columbus, :26; diving--1. Thomas, Lincoln Northeast, 125.25; 2. Boldt, Lincoln Northeast, 107.60; 3. Boyd, Lincoln Northeast, 89.30; 100 butterfly--1. Piippo, Lincoln Northeast, 1:00; 2. Zobel-Stevens, Columbus, 1:03; 3. Darnall, Lincoln Northeast, 1:12; 100 freestyle--1. Chen, Columbus, 1:00.57; 2. Kramer, Lincoln Northeast, 1:00.81; 3. Luebcke, Lincoln Northeast, 1:03; 500 freestyle--1. Eppens, Lincoln Northeast, 5:34; 2. Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, 5:39; 3. Lutz, Lincoln Northeast, 6:11; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Northeast A (Vocasek, Eppens, Scribner, Piipo), 1:38; 2. Columbus, 1:46; 3. Lincoln Northeast B, 1:49; 100 backstroke--1. Downs, Lincoln Northeast, 1:07; 2. Pike, Lincoln Northeast, 1:08; 3. Lutz, Lincoln Northeast, 1:11; 100 breaststroke--1. Chen, Columbus, 1:14; 2. Kessler, Lincoln Northeast, 1:16.49; 3. Sallinger, Lincoln Northwest, 1:16.52; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Northeast A (Piipo, Downs, Eppens, Vocasek), 3:34; 2. Lincoln Northeast B, 4:08.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN EAST 114, MILLARD NORTH 72
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln East (Wischhof, Johnson, Smith, Ost), 1:53; 200 freestyle--Von Seggern, Millard North, 2:01; 200 IM--Smith, Lincoln East, 2:18; 50 freestyle--Wischhof, Lincoln East, :25; diving--Evans, Lincoln East, 182.84; 100 fly--Smith, Lincoln East, 1:03; 100 free--Samanta, Millard North, :55; 500 freestyle--Denker, Lincoln East, 5:40; 200 freestyle relay--Millard North (Samanta, Petrick, McLeay, Von Seggern), 1:41; 100 back--Von Seggern, Millard North, :58; 100 breaststroke--Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:08; 400 free relay--Lincoln East (Ost, Wischhof, Smith, Kontras), 3:51.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
EVENT WINNERS/TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Lincoln Northeast A (Roberts, Beaudette, Gonzalez Martinez, Lutz), 2:07; 2. Columbus, 2:18; 3. Lincoln Northeast B, 2:29; 200 freestyle--1. Lutz, Lincoln Northeast, 2:14; 2. Drevo, Lincoln Northwest, 2:45.09; 3. Serie, Lincoln Northeast, 2:45.97; 200 IM--1. Renard, Lincoln Northeast, 2:38; 2. Fullerton, Lincoln Northwest, 3:42; 50 freestyle--1. Lutz, Lincoln Northeast, :26; 2. Roberts, Lincoln Northeast, :27; 3. Faltys, Columbus, :28; diving--1. Conner, Lincoln Northeast, 91.20; 2. Jabber, Lincoln Northeast, 68.50; 100 butterfly--1. Villegas, Lincoln Northwest, 1:15; 2. Serie, Lincoln Northeast, 1:24; 3. Sallinger, Lincoln Northwest, 1:29; 100 freestyle--1. Beaudette, Lincoln Northeast, 1:08; 2. Roberts, Columbus, 1:10.04; 3. Lappe, Lincoln Northwest, 1:10.21; 500 freestyle--1. Gonzalez Martinez, Lincoln Northeast, 5:44; 2. Walters, Columbus, 6:39; 3. Brown, Lincoln Northeast, 6:40; 200 freestyle relay--1. Columbus (Figge, Roberts, Walters, Faltys), 2:03; 2. Lincoln Northeast, 2:05; 3. Lincoln Northwest, 2:18; 100 backstroke--1. Renard, Lincoln Northeast, 1:12; 2. Roberts, Lincoln Northeast, 1:14; 3. Faltys, Columbus, 1:16; 100 breaststroke--1. Beaudette, Lincoln Northeast, 1:23; 2. Condon-Matzke, Lincoln Northeast, 1:29; 3. Roberts, Columbus, 1:31; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Northeast A (Gonzalez Martinez, Renard, Roberts, Lutz), 4:01; 2. Lincoln Northwest, 5:03; 3. Lincoln Northeast B, 5:21.