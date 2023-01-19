Swimming and diving results, 1/19

Boys swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 130, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 45
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Northeast (Vocasek, Piippo, Kramer, Luebcke), 1:52.25; 200 freestyle--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:57.37; 200 IM--Eppens, Lincoln Northeast, 2:12.09; 50 freestyle--Piippo, Lincoln Northeast, :22.59; diving--Thomas, Lincoln Northeast, 131.30; 100 butterfly--Pike, Lincoln Northeast, 1:10.80; 100 freestyle--Downs, Lincoln Northeast, :55.27; 500 freestyle--Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, 5:39.62; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Piippo, Renard, Darnall, Eppens), 1:42.69; 100 backstroke--Kramer, Lincoln Northeast, 1:16.23; 100 breaststroke--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:05.99; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast, 3:44.92.
People are also reading…
Girls swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 88, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 80
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Northeast (Maxwell, Martinez Gonzalez, Roberts, Serie), 2:07.45; 200 freestyle--Renard, Lincoln Northeast, 2:14.65; 200 IM--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:20.27; 50 freestyle--Michael, Lincoln North Star, :30.35; diving--Boltz, Lincoln North Star, 156.70; 100 butterfly--Renard, Lincoln Northeast, 1:09.34; 100 freestyle--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, :57.42; 500 freestyle--Jacobo, Lincoln North Star, 5:42.90; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast, 1:48.17; 100 backstroke--Jacobo, Lincoln North Star, 1:12.15; 100 breaststroke--Jensen, Lincoln North Star, 1:37.64; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Downs, Luebcke, Piippo, Kessler), 3:44.92.