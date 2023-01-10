Swimming and diving results, 1/10

Boys swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 111, Lincoln Northeast 74; Lincoln Pius X 113, Grand Island 66; Lincoln Northeast 103, Grand Island 76.
TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--Pius X (Coffey, Van Den Wymelenberg, Becker, Aldrige), 1:44.16; 200 freestyle--Becker, Pius X, 1:49.29; 200 IM--M. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 2:08.77; 50 freestyle--Piippo, Lincoln Northeast, :22.53; diving--Hatt, Pius X, 305.85; 100 butterfly--Coffey, Pius X, :59.22; 100 freestyle--Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, :50.87; 500 freestyle--Becker, Pius X, 5:12.08; 200 freestyle relay--Grand Island (O'Neill, Nelsen, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, Trejo), 1:38.16; 100 backstroke--D. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:03.24; 100 breaststroke--M. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:03.71; 400 freestyle relay--Pius X (Becker, Aldridge, Van Den Wymelenberg, Coffey), 3:20.67.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 113, Lincoln Northeast 71; Lincoln Pius X 101, Grand Island 82; Grand Island 100, Lincoln Northeast 78.
TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--Pius X (Cisneros, Seipel, Coffey, Heasty), 2:00.42; 200 freestyle--Heasty, Pius X, 2:01.20; 200 IM--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:19.38; 50 freestyle--G. Wilson, Grand Island, :26.25; diving--Thompson, Pius X, 183.60; 100 butterfly--Heasty, Pius X, 1:05.51; 100 freestyle--Nelson, Grand Island, :59.69; 500 freestyle--Seipel, Pius X, 5:37.34; 200 freestyle relay--Grand Island (G. Wilson, Brennan, L. Wilson, Novinski), 1:44.68; 100 backstroke--Coffey, Pius X, 1:07.48; 100 breaststroke--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:15.16; 400 freestyle relay--Pius X (Heasty, Martin, Seipel, Coffey), 3:54.94.