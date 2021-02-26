State swimming: With Southwest rising, Creighton Prep not ready to see title streak come to an end

Creighton Prep has rolled to most of their 14 straight championships, winning by more than 200 points in many cases.

But led by juniors Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest has a very deep team this season, and entered the meet as the favorite based on pre-meet scoring off of seedings.

The Silver Hawks knew it wouldn’t be easy.

"They just weren’t going to say, 'Alright, here, take it,'" Mueller said of Creighton Prep. "I knew that they always come out at state and they really show what they can do. We try to let these boys know, 'Look, nothing’s ever in the bag, no matter what anybody says. You guys really got to fight for it."

Southwest will look to its heavy hitters in order to make some noise when the finals begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Palmer, a three-time state champion, recorded the fastest times in the 50 freestyle (:20.22) and the 200 freestyle (1:40.01) on Friday. Mlinek, the defending breaststroke champion will be the top seed in two finals after going :46.35 in the 100 freestyle and :55.13 in the 100 breaststroke.

Southwest’s Mason Schroeder will be the top seed in the 100 backstroke after touching in :52.11.