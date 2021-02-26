State swimming: With Southwest rising, Creighton Prep not ready to see title streak come to an end

Ross Mueller expects to lose some sleep Friday night.
“Oh, I hope so!” the Lincoln Southwest coach said.
Mueller will be up and working through the possible relay combinations his team could use for Saturday’s championship round, determining which swimmers fit best for the three events. Late-night decisions, he calls them.
Those relays could play a critical role in what is expected to be a tight team race between Lincoln Southwest and 14-time defending state champion Creighton Prep.
During Friday’s boys state preliminaries at the Devaney Sports Center, the Junior Jays showed they are not ready to see their title streak come to an end.
Creighton Prep advanced 28 entries to Saturday, including 18 in the championship finals, and most of the Junior Jays swam to season-best times.
“I feel pretty good about the number of guys we have swimming tomorrow,” Creighton Prep coach Tom Beck said. “I think we had a good enough day that we have a shot, and that’s all we wanted.”
Many Junior Jays improved their times enough to reach Saturday’s championship races. Among them was junior Benjamin Militti, who knocked off 10 seconds off his previous best time in the 500-yard freestyle and is one of three Jays in the 500 final. Prep's John Watson is the top seed in the 500 and 200 individual medley.
Creighton Prep has rolled to most of their 14 straight championships, winning by more than 200 points in many cases.
But led by juniors Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest has a very deep team this season, and entered the meet as the favorite based on pre-meet scoring off of seedings.
The Silver Hawks knew it wouldn’t be easy.
"They just weren’t going to say, 'Alright, here, take it,'" Mueller said of Creighton Prep. "I knew that they always come out at state and they really show what they can do. We try to let these boys know, 'Look, nothing’s ever in the bag, no matter what anybody says. You guys really got to fight for it."
Southwest will look to its heavy hitters in order to make some noise when the finals begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Palmer, a three-time state champion, recorded the fastest times in the 50 freestyle (:20.22) and the 200 freestyle (1:40.01) on Friday. Mlinek, the defending breaststroke champion will be the top seed in two finals after going :46.35 in the 100 freestyle and :55.13 in the 100 breaststroke.
Southwest’s Mason Schroeder will be the top seed in the 100 backstroke after touching in :52.11.
The junior, who swam at Lincoln East last year, is looking to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish at state. He focused on his underwaters during the offseason to get there.
“I think it’s a very important part of the race and it can help win the race,” Schroeder said. “Most of the summer I was work with some buddies at Y and it was a different workout routine. We’d use a lot of fins and those really help as well with the underwaters.”
Southwest will have 23 entries Saturday, including 16 in the championship races. The Silver Hawks also have a chance to win gold medals in all three relays, but Creighton Prep will be right there, as well as Elkhorn/Elkhorn South in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
"Relays are going to be huge and they know that," Mueller said.
Said Beck, "You can have such a big point swing on a relay. It’s just huge."
