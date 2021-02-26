State swimming: With no fans in the stands, where do competitors turn to for adrenaline rush?

Ashlea Johnson admits the adrenaline levels were not quite the same Friday.
"Definitely a little harder to get up there," the Lincoln East sophomore said.
The state swimming meet has a different look and feel this year. Spectators were not allowed at Friday's preliminary races, and they won't be there for Saturday's championships either because of health guidelines related to COVID-19.
So like the other 550-plus athletes competing at the state swimming meet Friday, Johnson turned to other sources for a mental boost.
"Teammates and also winding down and getting in that zone just before a race," she said. "Teammates definitely help build that up."
This year, the bleachers were used to seat the swimmers. In years past, the competitors were packed onto the pool deck.
Friday's prelims still had some familiar elements — fast swims, the reactions of swimmers when they saw a season-best time on the scoreboard, coaches on the deck offering encouragement.
The parents offered support, too, but from afar. Lincoln Southeast coach Brett Ruoff said some Southeast parents were getting together in small groups to watch.
Some watched from work and others over lunch. Johnson said her mom and sister followed the livestream from home. Lucky for Johnson, her father was one of the assigned physicians for the meet, so he got to watch from inside the Devaney Sports Center.
"Yeah, he was pumped to see me," said Johnson, who swam the third-fastest time in the 100-yard breaststroke Friday.
Heck, some parents were probably watching in their pajamas, East co-head coach Emma McEntarffer said.
What did the coaches think of Friday's atmosphere without the swimmers' biggest fans?
"It's different," Ruoff said. "(But) we're thankful to be here is the big thing we talked to the kids about as coaches. We certainly miss the crowd element, but with just being here with everything that's going on this year, it's more than enough."
Omaha Marian was one the loudest teams during the girls session. It helped to have one of the largest teams at the meet, but the Crusaders made their voices heard from the front row of the bleachers.
McEntarffer said it took some time for the swimmers to adjust to the atmosphere.
"As we started to get a little more into the meet, I think everybody started to feel like we’ve got a good atmosphere going and everybody’s team started standing up for themselves," she said. "Our girls really embraced cheering each other on and pumping each other up before and after races, and so I think that was a huge shift in settling into our meet."
Saturday's finals will be televised on NET. The girls will go at 9 a.m. and the boys will begin at 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Southwest junior Tommy Palmer said his parents planned to watch him swim from the Railyard, where the meet will be shown on the big screen.
Parents will gladly exchange PJs for tickets to next year's state meet, but until then, this is the new norm as high school sport associations across the country put in protocols to keep the athletes healthy and safe.
Swimming has been affected all season. The Metro meet did not allow spectators and Lincoln Public Schools allowed only one spectator per athlete for duals and none for multi-team events.
"They’ve (the parents) settled into that a lot better this season than I think that they thought that they would," McEntarffer said. "They’re used to being right there in the action. It stinks and it’s sad and it bums us all out, but it’s kind of become this new normal and our parents at East handle it so well."
