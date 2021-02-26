State swimming: With no fans in the stands, where do competitors turn to for adrenaline rush?

"Yeah, he was pumped to see me," said Johnson, who swam the third-fastest time in the 100-yard breaststroke Friday.

Heck, some parents were probably watching in their pajamas, East co-head coach Emma McEntarffer said.

What did the coaches think of Friday's atmosphere without the swimmers' biggest fans?

"It's different," Ruoff said. "(But) we're thankful to be here is the big thing we talked to the kids about as coaches. We certainly miss the crowd element, but with just being here with everything that's going on this year, it's more than enough."

Omaha Marian was one the loudest teams during the girls session. It helped to have one of the largest teams at the meet, but the Crusaders made their voices heard from the front row of the bleachers.

McEntarffer said it took some time for the swimmers to adjust to the atmosphere.

"As we started to get a little more into the meet, I think everybody started to feel like we’ve got a good atmosphere going and everybody’s team started standing up for themselves," she said. "Our girls really embraced cheering each other on and pumping each other up before and after races, and so I think that was a huge shift in settling into our meet."