State swimming: Updates from Saturday's finals at Devaney Sports Center
State swimming: Updates from Saturday's finals at Devaney Sports Center

State swimming prelims, 2.28

Lincoln Pius X's Logan Kempf (left) and Lincoln High's Charles Sieglaff shake hands after their prelim for the 50-yard freestyle during the boys prelims at the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center on Friday.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Friday's preliminaries didn't disappoint, setting the stage for what is expected to be a thrilling day of finals at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. 

Follow along for updates. 

Saturday's schedule: Finals, 11 a.m. 

Girls: Friday's fastest swimmers

200 medley relay: Omaha Marian, 1:42.91.

200 freestyle: Lauren Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:54.35.

200 IM: Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:06.43.

50 freestyle: Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :23.67.

100 butterfly: Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :56.08.

100 freestyle: Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :52.73.

500 freestyle: Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 5:09.12.

200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian, 1:35.59.

100 backstroke: Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :54.68.

100 breaststroke: JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:01.52 (state record).

400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian, 3:34.06.

Boys: Friday's fastest swimmers

200 medley relay: Creighton Prep, 1:35.79.

200 freestyle: Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 1:42.11.

200 IM: Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:53.45.

50 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.71.

100 butterfly: Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, :47.21.

100 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :45.66.

500 freestyle: Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 4:40.36.

200 freestyle relay: Creighton Prep, 1:26.61.

100 backstroke: Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, :49.11.

100 breaststroke: Grant Johnson, Hastings, :57.04.

400 freestyle relay: Creighton Prep, 3:09.63.

