State swimming: Updates from Saturday's finals at Devaney Sports Center

Friday's preliminaries didn't disappoint, setting the stage for what is expected to be a thrilling day of finals at the state swimming meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Follow along for updates.
Saturday's schedule: Finals, 11 a.m.
Poolside links
Girls: Friday's fastest swimmers
200 medley relay: Omaha Marian, 1:42.91.
200 freestyle: Lauren Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:54.35.
200 IM: Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:06.43.
50 freestyle: Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :23.67.
100 butterfly: Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :56.08.
100 freestyle: Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :52.73.
500 freestyle: Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 5:09.12.
200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian, 1:35.59.
100 backstroke: Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :54.68.
100 breaststroke: JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:01.52 (state record).
400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian, 3:34.06.
Boys: Friday's fastest swimmers
200 medley relay: Creighton Prep, 1:35.79.
200 freestyle: Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 1:42.11.
200 IM: Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:53.45.
50 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.71.
100 butterfly: Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, :47.21.
100 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :45.66.
500 freestyle: Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 4:40.36.
200 freestyle relay: Creighton Prep, 1:26.61.
100 backstroke: Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, :49.11.
100 breaststroke: Grant Johnson, Hastings, :57.04.
400 freestyle relay: Creighton Prep, 3:09.63.