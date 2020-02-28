State swimming: Updates from Friday's preliminaries at Devaney Sports Center

The state swimming meet is off and running at the Devaney Sports Center. The girls preliminaries are in the morning and the boys will have the stage in the afternoon.
Follow along for update.
Friday's schedule: Girls preliminaries, 9 a.m. | Boys preliminaries, 2 p.m.
Saturday's schedule: Finals, 11 a.m.
Some links
Girls: Friday's fastest swimmers
You have free articles remaining.
200 medley relay: Omaha Marian, 1:42.91.
200 freestyle: Lauren Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:54.35.
200 IM: Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:06.43.
50 freestyle: Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :23.67.
100 butterfly: Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :56.08.
100 freestyle: Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :52.73.
500 freestyle: Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 5:09.12.
200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian, 1:35.59.
100 backstroke: Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :54.68.
100 breaststroke: JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:01.52 (state record).
400 freestyle relay: