State swimming: These finals are worth stopping to watch Saturday

Boys 50 freestyle: It's the quickest and most exciting race of the state meet, and Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer has his sights set on a low number. The Arizona recruit wants to go under 20 seconds after going :20.13 at the HAC meet and :20.22 during Friday's prelims.

Girls 200 freestyle: Lincoln Southeast freshman Natalya Woods blazed her way to a prelim-best 1:51.14 to earn the top seed, while Omaha Marian sophomore Josie Hood won her heat in 1:51.44. Now Woods and Hood will be side by side in Saturday's final. It's a good way to begin the individual finals.

Boys 500 freestyle: Creighton Prep sophomore John Watson earned the top seed after going 4:39 in prelims. But he'll have to outlast Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski (4:45), who is seeking his fourth state title in the event.