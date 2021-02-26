State swimming: These finals are worth stopping to watch Saturday

The state swimming championship finals will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday for the girls and at 2:30 p.m. for the boys on NET.
Boys 50 freestyle: It's the quickest and most exciting race of the state meet, and Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer has his sights set on a low number. The Arizona recruit wants to go under 20 seconds after going :20.13 at the HAC meet and :20.22 during Friday's prelims.
Girls 200 freestyle: Lincoln Southeast freshman Natalya Woods blazed her way to a prelim-best 1:51.14 to earn the top seed, while Omaha Marian sophomore Josie Hood won her heat in 1:51.44. Now Woods and Hood will be side by side in Saturday's final. It's a good way to begin the individual finals.
Boys 500 freestyle: Creighton Prep sophomore John Watson earned the top seed after going 4:39 in prelims. But he'll have to outlast Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski (4:45), who is seeking his fourth state title in the event.
Boys 100 butterfly: The top five swimmers were within .20 of each other during Friday's prelims. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South's Ryan Mayo (:50.93) is the top seed, and Creighton Prep's Sal Goaley, Omaha Burke's Jaden Pospishil, Lincoln Southwest's Thomas Neil and Elkhorn/Elkhorn South's Austin Smith will be in the mix, too.
Girls 100 butterfly: Three swimmers — Millard North's Hannah Hailu (:56.02), Omaha Marian's Maddie Clark (:56.48) and Norfolk's Annika Harthoorn (:56.56) — went under 57 seconds, and a fourth — Rylee Trojan (:57.01) — was close during prelims.
Girls 100 breaststroke: Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby, the state record holder, will be the favorite (1:03.50 on Friday). It will be intriguing to see if she can beat her record time of 1:01.52 from last year. It will be Randby's final individual race before heading to Nebraska to swim, so expect the elite breaststroker to give it her all.
