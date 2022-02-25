State swimming: The finals are set. Here are Saturday's can't-miss races

The state swimming preliminaries took place Friday at the Devaney Sports Center, and now the state's top swimmers will race side by side in Saturday's 11 a.m. finals. Here are six finals that stand out:

Boys 200 freestyle: Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez crushed it Friday, setting a state record with a time of 1 minute, 35.73 seconds. The Omaha Westside junior is the heavy favorite to win Saturday, so maybe the final will lack a little drama. But that said, here's guessing the Texas recruit takes another stab at going lower. That alone is worth tuning in to watch.

Boys 100 freestyle: There's a lot of speed and talent in this final. Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek had the top qualifying time (:45.36), and Elkhorn's Greg Wehbe (:46.17) and Omaha Westside's Colin Davis (:46.21) are among the top sprinters in the state. Can Mlinek repeat as state champion?

Girls 200 freestyle: Omaha Marian junior Josie Hood and Lincoln East freshman Avari Wischhof have been at the top of the leaderboard for the entire season, but Lincoln Southeast sophomore Natalya Woods reminded us Friday why she's the defending state champion. She dropped nearly five seconds off her seed time to earn the top seed at 1:51.86. Hood (1:52.90) and Wischhof (1:54.81) will be right there.

Girls 100 freestyle: Hood, the defending champion, appears ready to defend her crown after swimming an event-best :51.52 Friday. She'll have to hold off Lincoln Southwest junior Bella Livingston, who went under :52 for the first time in her career (:51.96). They were in separate heats Friday. It should be fun seeing them side by side Saturday.

Girls 100 breaststroke: Papio's Olivia Dendinger has been one of the state's top breaststroke swimmers for four seasons and she'll get a chance to win her first state title in the event. But if Friday is any indication, this will be one of the closest and fastest races, with Dendinger going 1:04.05, Millard North's Ella Petrick 1:04.32, Omaha Burke's Carly Kendeigh 1:04.63 and Norfolk's Joslyn Jacobs 1:04.63.

Boys 100 backstroke: Davis got below :50 (:49.99) to take the top qualifying mark Friday and Creighton Prep's John Watson was not far behind at :50.23. Throw in defending state champion Mason Schroeder, who was third in qualifying at :51.39, and this has the makings for one of the best finishes to Championship Saturday.

