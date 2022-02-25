State swimming: The finals are set. Here are Saturday's can't-miss races

The state swimming preliminaries took place Friday at the Devaney Sports Center, and now the state's top swimmers will race side by side in Saturday's 11 a.m. finals. Here are six finals that stand out:
Boys 200 freestyle: Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez crushed it Friday, setting a state record with a time of 1 minute, 35.73 seconds. The Omaha Westside junior is the heavy favorite to win Saturday, so maybe the final will lack a little drama. But that said, here's guessing the Texas recruit takes another stab at going lower. That alone is worth tuning in to watch. Boys 100 freestyle: There's a lot of speed and talent in this final. Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek had the top qualifying time (:45.36), and Elkhorn's Greg Wehbe (:46.17) and Omaha Westside's Colin Davis (:46.21) are among the top sprinters in the state. Can Mlinek repeat as state champion? Girls 200 freestyle: Omaha Marian junior Josie Hood and Lincoln East freshman Avari Wischhof have been at the top of the leaderboard for the entire season, but Lincoln Southeast sophomore Natalya Woods reminded us Friday why she's the defending state champion. She dropped nearly five seconds off her seed time to earn the top seed at 1:51.86. Hood (1:52.90) and Wischhof (1:54.81) will be right there.
Steven M. Sipple: Pressure's on Husker staff, but Chinander wouldn't want it any other way Girls 100 freestyle: Hood, the defending champion, appears ready to defend her crown after swimming an event-best :51.52 Friday. She'll have to hold off Lincoln Southwest junior Bella Livingston, who went under :52 for the first time in her career (:51.96). They were in separate heats Friday. It should be fun seeing them side by side Saturday. Girls 100 breaststroke: Papio's Olivia Dendinger has been one of the state's top breaststroke swimmers for four seasons and she'll get a chance to win her first state title in the event. But if Friday is any indication, this will be one of the closest and fastest races, with Dendinger going 1:04.05, Millard North's Ella Petrick 1:04.32, Omaha Burke's Carly Kendeigh 1:04.63 and Norfolk's Joslyn Jacobs 1:04.63. Boys 100 backstroke: Davis got below :50 (:49.99) to take the top qualifying mark Friday and Creighton Prep's John Watson was not far behind at :50.23. Throw in defending state champion Mason Schroeder, who was third in qualifying at :51.39, and this has the makings for one of the best finishes to Championship Saturday.
Photos: The scene from the Devaney Sports Center, where the state swimming meet begins with prelims
Lincoln Northeast's Aria Feit swims in the girls 50-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Isabella Morales swims in backstroke in the girls 200-yard individual medley during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Isabella Morales swims in butterfly in the girls 200-yard individual medley during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Elsie Maxwell swims in breaststroke in a girls 200-yard individual medley prelim during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Grace Lienemann swims in the girls 200-yard freestyle prelim during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston (left) greets Norfolk's Maggie Waddington after a girls 50-yard freestyle prelim during the state swimming championships Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods swims in a girls 200-yard freestyle prelim during the state swimming chamionships Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods swims in a girls 200-yard freestyle prelim during the state swimming championships Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star coach Mikara Feit cheers from the sideline during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Lily Schroeder (front) and teammate Grace Lienemann swim in the girls 200-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Avari Wischhof swims in a girls 200-yard freestyle prelim during the state swimming championships Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Avery Smith dives into the water for the girls 400-yard freestyle relay during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Scout Mahony dives into the water in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Peri Heyen swims in the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Ashlea Johnson swims in the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger swims in the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Lily Schroeder swims in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston swims in the girls 100-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Swimmers dive into the water for the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston swims in the girls 100-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston swims in the girls 100-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fans watch the action at the state swimming championships Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods swims in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern swims in the girls 100-yard butterfly during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Isabella Morales swims in the girls 100-yard butterfly during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood swims in the girls 100-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Mason Schroeder swims in the boys 100-yard backstroke during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X’s Eli Vyhlidal swims in the boys 100-yard breaststroke during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Mason Schroeder swims in the boys 100-yard backstroke during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson swims in the boys 100-yard backstroke during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Kale Mlinek swims in the boys 100-yard breaststroke during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Kale Mlinek swims in the boys 100-yard breaststroke during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Sump Mason Schroeder swims in the boys 100-yard backstroke during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Aidin Kolb swims in the 100-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Jadeon Carter swims in the 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East fans cheer as Jadeon Carter wins his heat after he swam in the 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast’s Trevor Vocasek swims in the boys 100-yard butterfly during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommer Palmer reacts after seeing his time in the boys 50-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims at the Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Boys 200-yard freestyle swimmers dive into the water during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Aidin Kolb swims in the boys 200-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer swims in the boys 200-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson swims in the boys 200-yard IM during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez swims in the boys 200-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Omaha Westside’s Nate Germonprez swims in the boys 100-yard butterfly during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Creighton Prep’s John Watson (left) hugs his teammates Nathan Finnegan after their swim in the boys 200-yard IM during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Ian Paup dives into the water at the start of the boys 50-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Aidin Kolb swims in the 100-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard North’s Lucas Feng dives in to start the boys 200-yard IM during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Jadeon Carter reacts after winning his heat in the 500-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Matthew Schlegelmilch swims in the boys 200-yard IM during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Matthew Schlegelmilch swims in the boys 200-yard IM during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Ashton Bailey swims in the boys 200-yard IM during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer (right) reacts after seeing his time in the boys 200-yard freestyle during the state swimming prelims Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
