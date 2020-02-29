State swimming: Southwest's Palmer, Mlinek win golds on Championship Saturday

Lincoln Southwest sophomores Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek have bright futures ahead of them.

But first, a bright Saturday.

Palmer won gold medals in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and Mlinek won the 100 breaststroke title during the state swimming finals at the Devaney Sports Center.

Palmer won the 50 free in 20.63 seconds and used a strong kick on his final wall to win the 100 free in :45.17. It's state title No. 3 for Palmer, who won a 200 freestyle title as a freshman.

Mlinek entered the final day as the No. 3 seed in the breaststroke, but lowered his prelim time by more than 1 second to win in :56.81.

Creighton Prep held off Omaha Westside for its 14th straight boys state championship, while Omaha Marian rolled to the girls team crown.

