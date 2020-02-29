You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State swimming: Southwest's Palmer, Mlinek win golds on Championship Saturday
View Comments

State swimming: Southwest's Palmer, Mlinek win golds on Championship Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
State swimming, 2.29

Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer reacts after winning in the boys 100-yard freestyle during the state swimming meet finals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Lincoln Southwest sophomores Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek have bright futures ahead of them.

But first, a bright Saturday.

Palmer won gold medals in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and Mlinek won the 100 breaststroke title during the state swimming finals at the Devaney Sports Center.

Palmer won the 50 free in 20.63 seconds and used a strong kick on his final wall to win the 100 free in :45.17. It's state title No. 3 for Palmer, who won a 200 freestyle title as a freshman.

Mlinek entered the final day as the No. 3 seed in the breaststroke, but lowered his prelim time by more than 1 second to win in :56.81.

Creighton Prep held off Omaha Westside for its 14th straight boys state championship, while Omaha Marian rolled to the girls team crown.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News