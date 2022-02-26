State swimming: Southwest boys, girls sweep team titles in very close races

For the first time since 1994, both the girls and boys state swimming and diving championships will reside at one school, and they'll be at 14th and Pine Lake.

The Lincoln Southwest boys and girls captured the titles Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center, and by very slim margins.

The Southwest girls outlasted two-time defending state champion Omaha Marian by two points. Southwest outlasted Creighton Prep by 12½ on the boys side to defend its title.

The LSW boys won all three relays, including another state record in the 200-yard medley relay, and Kael Mlinek won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods battled adversity in the form of illnesses throughout her season.

In a matter of two days, she turned a hard season into a championship season.

The sophomore swimmer won two more gold medals at the girls state swimming championships Saturday. She won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minutes, 50.90 seconds, and the 500 freestyle in 5:09.39, improving on preliminary times in both events.

She's now 4-for-4 just two years in after winning both events at state as a freshman.

Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston won a state title in the 50 freestyle to help boost the Silver Hawks' team title hopes.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

