State swimming: Southwest boys end Creighton Prep's run of state titles at 14

The Lincoln Southwest boys won a lot of races Saturday at the state swimming meet at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Silver Hawks didn't win the last one. And yet, it was their most memorable.

Southwest's second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay lifted the Silver Hawks to their first state championship and it ended Creighton Prep's run of state titles at 14.

Southwest entered the final event with a 5½-point lead over the Junior Jays. Basically, Southwest just needed to finish ahead of Prep for the crown. It did.

Lincoln Southwest's day was highlighted by gold-medal victories in seven events.

Junior Tommy Palmer won the 50 and 200 freestyles, junior Kael Mlinek won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and junior Mason Schroeder won the 100 backstroke.

The Silver Hawks also set a meet record in the 200 medley relay and won the 200 freestyle relay.

