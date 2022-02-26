State swimming: Southwest boys and girls come together for first title sweep since 1994; 'Best way to go out'

The tradition at the state swimming meet is for the girls team champion to take a celebratory plunge after receiving the trophy, and later the boys.

But this year, the Lincoln Southwest girls and boys went all in together.

The Silver Hawks swept the team crowns at this year’s event at the Devaney Sports Center, culminating in both teams, coaches and all, jumping into the water as one unit Saturday.

“I told the girls to wait,” Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. “We train together, we do everything together, we’re jumping in together, and they had no hesitation with that one, because they know that it takes everybody.”

It took just about every point, too.

The Southwest girls, in a white-knuckles race with Omaha Marian, held on for a 294-292 win to clinch a sixth state title in nine years.

The boys, meanwhile, had to fend off a great challenge from Creighton Prep (394½-382), and a second straight title wasn’t sealed until anchor Kael Mlinek touched the wall for a first-place finish in the finale, the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“Best way to go out,” said Tommy Palmer, who won his third 50 freestyle gold (20.10 seconds) and anchored two winning relays. “This team, it deserves it. We’ve been through a lot this year. It’s very rewarding and it’s very accomplishing to get this back to back.”

Mlinek defended his gold in the 100 freestyle (career-best :44.71) and won a third state title in the 100 breaststroke (:53.35), and with Palmer, helped power Southwest to the team title.

The Southwest boys had a memorable title run last year, ending Creighton Prep's 14-year swimming reign. But the win came without fans in the stands because of the pandemic, and the boys and girls were split into two sessions. Many of the parents went to Rosie's Sports Bar to watch the meet on TV, Mlinek remembers.

This time, Southwest won gold in front of family and friends, and the entire team was directly behind the middle starting blocks to watch the state title journey unfold Saturday.

They watched as the Silver Hawk boys lowered their state record in the 200 medley relay (1:29.37), but the most important relay win came in the 200 freestyle event midway through the meet.

The team of Tyler Reida, Aidin Kolb, Mason Schroeder and Palmer rallied for the win, with Palmer catching and passing Elkhorn’s Greg Wehbe with a blistering 20.3-second 50 split to propel Southwest to the top of the podium and eight extra points over third-place finisher Prep.

“As I was hyping the guys up I was saying, ‘Hey, this is the turning point,’” said Palmer, an Arizona recruit. “’If we win this, odds for us winning go way up. If we lose, it will be so much more difficult,’ and it turned out to be true.”

The Southwest girls had some critical finishes, too.

Junior Bella Livingston (career-best :23.72) outlasted top-seeded Molly Van Seggern (:23.86) of Omaha Marian in the 50 freestyle for three extra points, giving Southwest its first individual state champion since 2019.

Several Silver Hawks also improved on their prelim finishes to earn extra points, including freshman Emma Thorber, who moved up two additional spots from prelims in the 100 backstroke consolation final.

“That kind of secured it almost right there,” Mueller said. “That was a huge swim. Those little point jumps are huge.”

Knowing the team races were going to be very tight, Mueller said Friday that he wasn’t planning to look at the team scores until closer to the end of the finals. His swimmers had a different approach.

“Maybe Coach Ross was doing that, but the guys, we were looking as soon as the meet started,” said Mlinek, a Princeton recruit who closed his career with five individual state titles.

Mueller admitted he looked at the scores a little earlier. In fact, it was right before the critical 200 freestyle relay.

“That’s when we started talking with the kids a little bit more, pumping them up,” the coach said.

And now for the first time since 1994, both team state swimming trophies will be at one school, residing at 14th and Pine Lake in Lincoln.

“I don’t think at the beginning of the year we realized that we would be able to do something like this,” Livingston said. “I think after conference (meet), seeing we had really good swims, and I think we realized it could be done. It was going to take a lot of work, but we did it."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

