State swimming: Southeast's Woods caps impressive meet with two gold medals

Natalya Woods wrapped up of the most impressive freshman performances in state meet history with two gold medals Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Lincoln Southeast standout won the 200-meter freestyle in a lifetime-best 1 minutes, 49.97 seconds, and later added a gold in the 500 freestyle (5:05.96).

She got out to big leads in both races, and won the 500 by more than six seconds.

Woods is the first girls athlete from Southeast to win a swimming event title at state since Erin Dolan in 2007.

Omaha Marian captured its 15th state championship, and second straight with a 416-point performance. Crusader junior JoJo Randby led the way with golds in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Lincoln Southwest finished second in the team standings.

