State swimming: Southeast's Natalya Woods adds two more gold medals

Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods battled adversity in the form of illnesses throughout her season.

In a matter of two days, she turned a hard season into a championship season.

The sophomore swimmer won two more gold medals at the girls state swimming championships Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. She won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minutes, 50.90 seconds, and the 500 freestyle in 5:09.39, improving on preliminary times in both events.

She's now 4-for-4 just two years in after winning both events at state as a freshman.

Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston won a state title in the 50 freestyle to help boost the Silver Hawks' team title hopes.

The meet continued Saturday afternoon.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.