State swimming: Southeast freshman Woods dazzles in debut; Omaha Marian positioned for another title

If there were any first state-meet jitters, Natalya Woods didn't show them.

The Lincoln Southeast freshman registered two of the best performances during the girls high school state swimming prelims Friday morning at the Devaney Sports Center.

Woods finished the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 51.14 seconds, a nearly 6-second drop from her seed time, to earn the top seed for Saturday's 9 a.m. finals.

But Woods wasn't finished. She recorded one of the fastest 500 freestyle times in state history, finishing in 5:02.40.

Both times are school records.

Omaha Marian put itself in great position to repeat as state champion. Senior JoJo Randby earned the top seed in the 50 freestyle (:23.25) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.50). The Nebraska recruit is the defending state champion in both events.

Maddie Clark swam the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (:55.91), Josie Hood was the fastest in the 100 freestyle (:51.60), and the Crusaders earned the top seeds for Saturday's finals in all three relays.

Omaha Marian will have 20 entries in Saturday's championship races. Only Lincoln Southwest (14 championship entries) comes closest in numbers.