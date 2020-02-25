State swimming: Season of ailments behind her, Pius X's Stonehocker glad to be racing again

For Katie Stonehocker, it felt good to be atop the podium again at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet.
The Lincoln Pius X senior won the 200-yard individual medley and later her signature event, the 100 breaststroke, at the Feb. 15 meet in Fremont.
The wins were nice. But being back in the pool meant more on this day.
The simple thrill of racing had returned for Stonehocker, a two-time state breaststroke champion, whose season had been greatly shortened by health ailments.
She missed the first two weeks of the season after having her appendix removed. Then she missed some time due to walking pneumonia. After working her way back, Stonehocker came down with mono and missed more time.
"It's been interesting," Stonehocker said at the HAC meet. "I'm just happy to be back."
Stonehocker, who returned to practice about 1½ weeks before the HAC meet, said she only competed in a couple of invitationals this year. The ailments, however, haven't stopped her.
Stonehocker arrived in Fremont and looked like the Katie of old, defending her conference titles. She won the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 7.11 seconds, and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.97.
Though she has swam faster times in previous seasons, Stonehocker said she was encouraged by the results.
You have free articles remaining.
"We were kind of lucky in the timing, just because she was able to recover from that last spell and progress well heading into HAC, and obviously you saw what she did there," Pius X coach Corey Gray said. "She showed a lot being able to fight through all the adversity and do as well as she did."
Stonehocker, who will swim at Iowa next fall, remains one of the top breaststroke swimmers in the state. She popped a 1:03.73 at the state meet as a freshman, finishing second to Lincoln Southwest's Olivia Calegan before winning the next two state titles.
Stonehocker's best time in the breaststroke this year was 1:07.62. Then she went 1:06.30 during HAC prelims and dropped to 1:04.97 during the finals. She said there's still room for improvement.
"With my coaches I've really been working on widening my pulls, my catch is still in progress, we've been working on my pullouts," Stonehocker said. "There's definitely things that I can still fix."
Despite missing meets and a lot of practices, Gray said Stonehocker, who also will compete in the 200 freestyle, is capable of winning more state gold.
"Without a doubt," he said. "I know mentally that is where she has set her mark.
"Even if you bring up some of those things, 'Hey, how are you feeling today? What's it going to look like this weekend?' Katie is a matter-of-fact, 'I'm going to be fine, don't worry. I'm going to go get this one.' That is how she goes into everything she approaches. If it's something that she wants, then she's going to go grab it. She's the kind of kid you want to build a program around."
The girls 100 breaststroke, like last year, will be one of the more competitive events this weekend. Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby recorded one of the fastest times in state history (1:02.69) earlier this season and is the top seed. Stonehocker is the No. 2 seed and Papillion-La Vista/South's Olivia Dendinger and Omaha Westside's Alison DeSordi are right behind them.
"I hope that's how it goes, but I'm just happy to be back and racing again," Stonehocker said of her pursuit for another state title. "I like to race. I think that really helps me, especially being with people I know and have swim with before."
Stonehocker also is part of Pius X's 200 medley team, which includes Anna Coffey, Olivia Theil and Kara Owens, and is ranked No. 2 in the state.
The state swimming and diving meet starts Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.