State swimming: Season of ailments behind her, Pius X's Stonehocker glad to be racing again

"We were kind of lucky in the timing, just because she was able to recover from that last spell and progress well heading into HAC, and obviously you saw what she did there," Pius X coach Corey Gray said. "She showed a lot being able to fight through all the adversity and do as well as she did."

Stonehocker, who will swim at Iowa next fall, remains one of the top breaststroke swimmers in the state. She popped a 1:03.73 at the state meet as a freshman, finishing second to Lincoln Southwest's Olivia Calegan before winning the next two state titles.

Stonehocker's best time in the breaststroke this year was 1:07.62. Then she went 1:06.30 during HAC prelims and dropped to 1:04.97 during the finals. She said there's still room for improvement.

"With my coaches I've really been working on widening my pulls, my catch is still in progress, we've been working on my pullouts," Stonehocker said. "There's definitely things that I can still fix."

Despite missing meets and a lot of practices, Gray said Stonehocker, who also will compete in the 200 freestyle, is capable of winning more state gold.

"Without a doubt," he said. "I know mentally that is where she has set her mark.