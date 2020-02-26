State swimming: Schedule, swimmers to watch, team race outlooks

The state swimming and diving meet runs Thursday though Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SCHEDULE
Thursday: Girls diving, 9:30 a.m.; Boys diving, 2 p.m.
Friday: Girls swimming prelims, 9 a.m.; Boys swimming prelims, 2 p.m.
Saturday: Swimming finals, 11 a.m. (TV: NET)
SWIMMERS TO WATCH
Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, jr.
The two-time 500-yard freestyle state champ is plenty motivated this year. He wants to set his own state record in the 500 free (4:32.04), and he aims for an elusive gold medal in the 200 freestyle. He's the top seed in both events.
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, so.
Palmer upset Novinski for the 200 free gold a year ago. He's been training in the sprints this year, and is the top seed in the 50 and 100 freestyles. If his times at the HAC meet are any indication (21.16 seconds in 50 and :46.51 in the 100), then he's in store for a big meet. He'll be challenged by several sprinters.
Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, sr.
The Florida State recruit and arguably the top all-around swimmer in the state is the state record-holder in the 100 butterfly (:47.54). He set the record (twice!) at last year's meet. He'll aim for a gold in the 100 backstroke, too. He's seeded first in both.
Sydney Cole, Elkhorn, sr.
Cole has been strong and steady all season. She is the top-seeded swimmer in each of her two events, the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Cole's best time in the 200 IM (2:04.66) is three seconds faster than the next competitor.
JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, jr.
The Crusaders are the team to beat on the girls side and Randby is one of their leaders. She's the top seed in the 50 freestyle and the 200 breaststroke. She'll be challenged by two-time state breaststroke champion Katie Stonehocker of Lincoln Pius X.
Megan Carter, Omaha Marian, jr.
Carter is a two-time state diving champion and she's the favorite to repeat again. Her season-high score of 482.10 is more than 30 pointers higher than the next competitor. Her mother won two state diving titles and her older sister Taylor won one, too.
THE TEAM RACES
Boys: Creighton Prep is aiming for its 14th straight state championship, and the Junior Jays have the depth to pull it off. But the gap is closing, and teams like Omaha Westside look to begin their own streak. Lincoln Southwest also will be in the mix for a top-three finish.
Girls: Omaha Marian has finished second to Lincoln Southwest the past four years. The Crusaders are loaded depthwise, and they're the favorites in all three point-boosting relays. The race for second — which will include Lincoln Southwest and Elkhorn/Elkhorn South — will be a lot tighter.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.