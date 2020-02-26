State swimming: Schedule, swimmers to watch, team race outlooks

The Florida State recruit and arguably the top all-around swimmer in the state is the state record-holder in the 100 butterfly (:47.54). He set the record (twice!) at last year's meet. He'll aim for a gold in the 100 backstroke, too. He's seeded first in both.

Sydney Cole, Elkhorn, sr.

Cole has been strong and steady all season. She is the top-seeded swimmer in each of her two events, the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Cole's best time in the 200 IM (2:04.66) is three seconds faster than the next competitor.

JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, jr.

The Crusaders are the team to beat on the girls side and Randby is one of their leaders. She's the top seed in the 50 freestyle and the 200 breaststroke. She'll be challenged by two-time state breaststroke champion Katie Stonehocker of Lincoln Pius X.

Megan Carter, Omaha Marian, jr.

Carter is a two-time state diving champion and she's the favorite to repeat again. Her season-high score of 482.10 is more than 30 pointers higher than the next competitor. Her mother won two state diving titles and her older sister Taylor won one, too.

THE TEAM RACES