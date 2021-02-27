State swimming: Saturday's championship results

A look at how the best swimmers finished Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
At Devaney Sports Center
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 391, Creighton Prep 385½, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 261, Grand Island 115, Lincoln Pius X 113, Gretna 91, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 88, Millard North 82, Kearney 80½, Omaha Central 80, Omaha North 75, Omaha Skutt 70, Lincoln East 65, Omaha Burke 63, Millard West 55, Fremont 53, Ralston-Gross 41, Norfolk 31, Omaha South 26, Lincoln Southeast 23, North Platte 20, Omaha Westside 19, Millard South 19, Lincoln Northeast 15, Hastings 10, Columbus 2.
Championship races
200 medley relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida, Tommy Palmer), 1:31.10; 2. Creighton Prep, 1:32.14; 3. Millard North, 1:38.59; 4. Omaha North, 1:39.46; 5. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:39.58; 6. Fremont, 1:39.60; 7. Omaha Skutt, 1:39.60; Others of note: 12. Lincoln Southeast, 1:44.41.
200 freestyle relay—1. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:39.89; 2. Jon Galles, Gretna, 1:42.24; 3. Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:43.06; 4. Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:43.99; 5. Aidin Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 1:44.40; 6. Luke Muse, Creighton Prep, 1:45.36; 7. Louis Gilmore, Ralston-Gross, 1:45.72; 8. Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:46.73. Others of note: 9. Michael Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 1:44.73; 12. Alex Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:47.84.
200 IM—1. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:51.76; 2. Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:53.36; 3. Austin Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:53.86; 4. Drew Kaelin, Creighton Prep, 1:54.77; 5. Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:56.14; 6. Luke Dankert, Grand Island, 1:57.47; 7. Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 1:58.11; 8. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, 2:00.59; Others of note: 9. Ashton Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.35; 15. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 2:00.52; 16. Lucas Welsh, Lincoln Pius X, 2:02.36.
50 freestyle—1. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.04; 2. Ethan Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :21.59; 3. Thomas Nissen, Creighton Prep, :21.64; 4. Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :21.77; 5. Grant Waszak, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :21.79; 6. Ian Paup, Lincoln East, :21.93; 7. Andrew Hood, Creighton Prep, :21.97; 8. Gabe Spiess, Omaha Central, :22.10.
100 butterfly—1. Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :50.56; 2. Sal Goaley, Creighton Prep, :50.67; 3. Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :51.08; 4. Thomas Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :51.42; 5. Austin Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :51.47; 6. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :51.60; 7. Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, :51.67; 8. Will Clark, Creighton Prep, :52.62; Others of note: 15. Louis Antinoro, Lincoln Southwest, :54.25.
100 freestyle—1. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :46.04; 2. Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :46.81; 3. Jon Galles, Gretna, :46.83; 4. Aidin Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :47.44; 5. Grant Waszak, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :48.06; 6. Andrew Hood, Creighton Prep, :48.54; 7. Ben Mills, Omaha North, :48.82; 8. Gabe Spiess, Omaha Central, :48.87; Others of note: 9. Ian Paul, Lincoln East, :47.94; 13. Eli Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :49.09.
500 freestyle—1. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:40.64; 2. Luke Muse, Creighton Prep, 4:44.24; 3. Kai Wilson, Grand Island, 4:46.79; 4. Jack Ellison, Omaha Westside, 4:47.13; 5. Benjamin Militti, Creighton Prep, 4:47.26; 6. Harrison Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 4:50.92; 7. Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 4:51.32; 8. Alex Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 4:54.77; Others of note: 12. Luke Birkett, Lincoln Southwest, 4:56.41; 15. Trent Ahlberg, Lincoln Southeast, 5:05.68.
200 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Aidin Kolb, Ashton Bailey, Ethan Reida, Tommy Palmer), 1:24.88; 2. Creighton Prep, 1:25.74; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:25.79; 4. Kearney, 1:26.93; 5. Omaha North, 1:29.82; 6. Millard West, 1:30.08; 7. Omaha Burke, 1:30.10; Others of note: 9. Lincoln Pius X, 1:29.10; 12. Lincoln East, 1:31.81; 16. Lincoln Southeast, 1:34.39.
100 backstroke—1. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :51.11; 2. Ben Ravnsborg, Creighton Prep, :52.20; 3. Ashton Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, :53.03; 4. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :53.17; 5. Henry Belik, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :53.22; 6. Ethan Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :53.59; 7. Will Clark, Creighton Prep, :53.74; 8. Josh Uehling, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :55.12; Others of note: 11. Jared Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :54.60; 14. Sam Becker, Lincoln Pius X, :55.52.
100 breaststroke—1. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :55.09; 2. Mason Olmer, Norfolk, :56.71; 3. Drew Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :57.16; 4. Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, :57.36; 5. Eli Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :57.86; 6. Drayton Beber, Creighton Prep, :58.61; 7. Luke Dankert, Grand Island, :59.06; 8. Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, :59.29.
400 freestyle relay—1. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Ryan Mayo, Greg Wehbe, Jacob Horner, Austin Smith), 3:07.16; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:07.61; 3. Creighton Prep, 3:12.27; 4. Grand Island, 3:13.01; 5. Lincoln Pius X, 3:17.00; 6. Omaha Skutt, 3:17.37; 7. Lincoln East, 3:17.63; 8. Omaha Central, 3:19.74; Others of note: 15. Lincoln Southeast, 3:31.77.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Marian 416, Lincoln Southwest 245, Millard North 213, Norfolk 186, Omaha Westside 182, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 159, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 156, Lincoln East 129, Lincoln Southeast 99, Omaha Burke 84½, Omaha Central 82, Omaha Duchesne 52, Lincoln Pius X 49, Bellevue West 40½, Fremont 36, Grand Island 30, Lincoln Northeast 28, Brownell-Concordia-Mercy-Roncalli 27, Millard West 25, Beatrice 13, Hastings 12, Lincoln High 11, Kearney 7, Millard South 6, Omaha Skutt 3, Gretna 4, Omaha North 3.
Championship races
200 medley relay—1. Omaha Marian (Maddie Clark, JoJo Randby, Rylee Trojan, Katy Foley), 1:43.86; 2. Millard North, 1:46.33; 3. Norfolk, 1:46.86; 4. Omaha Westside, 1:48.75; 5. Lincoln East, 1:50.25; 6. Omaha Burke, 1:51.45; 7. Omaha Central, 1:52.41; 8. Lincoln Southwest, 1:52.54; Others of note: 13. Lincoln Pius X, 1:54.81; 16. Beatrice, 1:57.51.
200 freestyle—1. Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:49.97; 2. Josie Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:51.73; 3. Molly Van Seggern, Omaha Marian, 1:54.04; 4. Lanyon Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.60; 5. Marzia Gasparini, Norfolk, 1:57.20; 6. Abbie Kellen, Omaha Marian, 1:57.61; 7. Mary Ulrich, Millard North, 1:59.46; 8. Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:59.76; Others of note: 13. Payton Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:59.79; 15. Ava Heasty, Lincoln Pius X, 2:00.77.
200 IM—1. Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 2:06.50; 2. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:10.66; 3. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:11.14; 4. Rylee Trojan, Omaha Marian, 2:11.54; 5. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, 2:11.64; 6. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:13.35; 7. Olivia Elbert, Omaha Westside, 2:13.94; 8. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.99; Others of note: 10. Peri Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.74; 11. Calie Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, 2:15.32; 12. Avery Smith, Lincoln East, 2:15.33; 16. Ava Hunt, Lincoln East, 2:18.42.
50 freestyle—1. JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, :23.01; 2. Lucia Krings, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :23.79; 3. Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, :23.86; 4. Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :24.03; 5. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :24.32; 6. Elizabeth Ford, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :24.33; 7. Lily Cunningham, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :24.58; 8. Mikwena Lierman, Beatrice, :24.60; Others of note: 9. Alaina Agnew, Lincoln East, :24.70; 11. Brady Reichmuth, Lincoln Southwest, :24.94.
100 butterfly—1. Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, :56.00; 2. Hannah Hailu, Millard North, :56.08; 3. Rylee Trojan, Omaha Marian, :56.74; 4. Maddie Clark, Omaha Marian, :56.93; 5. Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :57.68; 6. Jessica Brusnahan, Omaha Marian, :58.43; 7. Shriya Samanta, Millard North, :58.67; 8. Calie Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, :59.91; Others of note: 9. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, :59.01; 10. Anna Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :59.04; 16. Averly Smith, Lincoln East, 1:00.85.
100 freestyle—1. Josie Hood, Omaha Marian, :51.30; 2. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :52.28; 3. Molly Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :52.47; 4. Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :52.62; 5. Lucia Krings, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :52.87; 6. Katy Foley, Omaha Marian, :53.20; 7. Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, :53.21; 8. Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :54.12; Others of note: 15. Sophia Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest, :55.12; 16. Emily Heasty, Lincoln Pius X, :55.36.
500 freestyle—1. Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:05.96; 2. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:12.01; 3. Payton Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:14.64; 4. Natalie Harris, Omaha Westside, 5:15.43; 5. Abbie Kellen, Omaha Marian, 5:15.86; 6. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 5:16.16; 7. Lanyon Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 5:18.39; 8. Lauren Mendlick, Omaha Marian, 5:18.85; Others of note: 15. Emma von Scheliha, Lincoln Southeast, 5:31.23.
200 freestyle relay—1. Omaha Marian (JoJo Randby, Josie Hood, Jessica Brusnahan, Molly Von Seggern), 1:35.04; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:37.82; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:37.98; 4. Lincoln Southwest, 1:37.99; 5. Lincoln East, 1:39.86; 6. Lincoln Southeast, 1:40.75; 7. Omaha Burke, 1:41.44; 8. Omaha Westside, 1:41.57; Others of note: 12. Lincoln Pius X, 1:42.44; 14. Lincoln Northeast, 1:43.45.
100 backstroke—1. Hannah Hailu, Millard North, :56.33; 2. Maddie Clark, Omaha Marian, :56.34; 3. Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, :57.15; 4. Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :57.37; 5. Kate Foley, Omaha Marian, :57.73; 6. Isabelle Hanson, Bellevue West, :59.04; 7. Lauren Mendlick, Omaha Marian, :59.16; 8. Marzia Gasparini, Norfolk, :59.36; Others of note: 9. Anna Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :59.39; 16. Mia Nielsen, Lincoln East, 1:02.05.
100 breaststroke—1. JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:03.08; 2. Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:05.66; 3. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:05.70; 4. Alison DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 1:06.31; 5. Ava Hunt, Lincoln East, 1:06.81; 6. Ella Petrick, Millard North, 1:08.12; 7. Peri Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:08.83; 8. Grace Swoboda, Brownell-Concordia-Mercy-Ralston, 1:09.19; Others of note: 10. Hattie Vyhlidal, Lincoln East, 1:07.75.
400 freestyle relay—1. Omaha Marian (Josie Hood, Rylee Trojan, Katy Foly, Molly Von Seggern), 3:30.39; 2. Millard North, 3:34.32; 3. Omaha Westside, 3:35.27; 4. Papillion-La/PLVS, 3:37.08; 5. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:37.50; 6. Norfolk, 3:38.78; 7. Omaha Central, 3:39.47; Others of note: 9. Lincoln East, 3:40.15; 10. Lincoln Southeast, 3:41.66; 11. Lincoln Pius X, 3:45.67.